Air Traffic Control Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, BAE Systems plc, HARRIS CORPORATION, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

With the increasing number of airports, the need for efficient airport traffic management solutions is also growing. Due to the growing number of airplanes, airport management authorities have started to deploy air traffic management solutions to manage air traffic efficiently. The increasing number of airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. Asia Pacific air traffic control market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the construction of new airports in the region.

Increasing, investments in airports, modernization of airports, and increasing adoption of airport management systems by airports to efficiently manage the traffic are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of air traffic control market. However, the high cost of solutions and stringent rules and regulations are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market. The advent of satellite-based ATC is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the air traffic control market to provide technologically advanced solutions and gain a broader customer base.

The reports cover key developments in the air traffic control market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Air traffic control market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Air traffic control in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air traffic control market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air traffic control companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

BAE Systems

HARRIS CORPORATION

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.

LEONARDO S.P.A

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

THALES GROUP

The report analyzes factors affecting air traffic control market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the air traffic control market in these regions.

