Airborne Fire Control Radar Market : Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like – ASELSAN A, Bharat Electronics Limited, Harris Corporation, IAI, Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A

Airborne fire control radar is a high security and surveillance radar technology, which allows the defense forces to enhance their airborne military aviation infrastructure. The growing adoption of automation of defense and surveillance radar systems, as well as growing defense budgets across developed and developing regions globally, is bolstering the airborne fire control radar market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the commercial aviation sector is experiencing tremendous growth in terms of aircraft production and procurement. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next decade, thereby posing significant growth opportunity for airborne fire control radar market players.

The increasing military spending globally is one of the prominent drivers of the airborne fire control radar market. The growing focus of active electronically scanned array (AESA) based systems to determine the exact direction of the target and increasing interest of the defense forces on AESA systems are creating opportunities for the airborne fire control radar market in the coming years.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:

ASELSAN A.?.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Harris Corporation

IAI

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

The global airborne fire control radar market is segmented on the frequency band and application. Based on frequency band, the market is segmented S-band, X-band and Ku/K/Ka-band. On the basis of application, the market of segmented into commercial, military.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Airborne Fire Control Radar Market.

