Airborne Telemetry Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Honeywell International, L-3 Communications Holdings, Cobham PLC, ORBIT Technologies,

BAE Systems,

Rockwell Collins,

Honeywell International,

L-3 Communications Holdings,

Cobham PLC,

ORBIT Technologies,

Zodiac Aerospace,

The global airborne telemetry market accounted for USD 7.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% the forecast period. Telemetry is a term for innovations that obliges to gather data as estimations or measurable information, and forwards it to IT frameworks in a remote area. This term can be utilized as a part of reference to a wide range of frameworks. For example, remote frameworks utilizing radio, ultrasonic or infrared advances, or a few kinds of frameworks working over phone or PC systems.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Technology (Wired telemetry and Wireless Telemetry),

By Component (Transmitter, Receiver and Antenna),

By Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and Parachute),

By Sensor (GPS, Load Cell, Torque and others),

Global Airborne Telemetry Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in research & development of modern airborne telemetry system.

Growing adoption of cloud computing in telemetry along with artificial intelligence.

Increase in demand for unmanned aircraft systems.

Huge investment costs.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, L-3 Communications Holdings, Cobham PLC, ORBIT Technologies, Zodiac Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Dassault Aviation, Finmeccanica, Kongsberg Gruppen, Airtech, Inc., and others

