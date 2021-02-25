Aircraft Environmental Control System Market is expected to grow at US$ 6.14 Bn by the year 2027

Global aircraft environmental control system market is expected to grow from US$ 3.67 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.14 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.0% from the year 2019 to 2027

The continuously growing tempo of aircraft manufacturing and MRO activities directly impacts the aircraft component manufacturing industry. The rising demand for air travel is leading the aviation authorities across the globe to strictly scrutinize the component functioning and set rules and regulations for optimum operation. The ECS of an aircraft is an integral element, which plays a critical role in supply clean and pressurized air to the cabin. Attributing to the increase in passenger count, aircraft length, and increased engine size, the demand for robust ECS is triggering. This factor is driving the aircraft environmental control system market. In addition, the aircraft manufacturers are extensively focusing on a comfortable flight with improved fuel efficiency. Attributing to this, the demand for robust ECS and environmental protection system (EPS) is mounting among the aircraft manufacturers. This factor is also catalyzing the aircraft environmental control system market size.

Some of the key manufacturers in the aircraft environmental control system market include; Fimac Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Jormac Aerospace, Liebherr Group, Mecaer Aviation, Meggit Plc., Omni Aerospace Inc., PBS Group, Safran SA, and Triumph Group, among others.

The aircraft environmental control system market is foreseen to witness growth in the coming years. This is majorly attributed to the increasing demand for single-aisle and wide-body aircraft in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and Europe. According to Airbus Global Market Forecast (GMF), the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to procure additional 15,895 aircraft by 2037, from a fleet size of 6,912 in 2018. Similarly, European airlines cumulatively are expected to add 8,434 aircraft by the end of 2037. The significant demand for aircraft in these two regions is posing a prominent future for aircraft component manufacturers business, including aircraft ECS suppliers.

The key stakeholders of the aircraft ECS market are raw material suppliers, ECS manufacturers, MROs, and aircraft manufacturers. The raw material suppliers deliver aluminum, copper, among others to the ECS manufacturers. These raw material suppliers regularly face tremendous pressure from the ECS manufacturing companies to deliver high-quality raw materials. The brand value of raw material suppliers is of utmost important attributing to the fact that the quality of the material is essential for the aircraft ECS companies. With an objective to maintain long term business relationships, the raw material suppliers strive hard to deliver the highest quality materials at a competitive price. The aircraft ECS companies manufacture ECS for aircraft manufacturers and MROs.

The aircraft environmental control system market is categorized based on system, type, aircraft type, and geography. The different system include air conditioning system, temperature control system, aircraft pressurization system, bleed air system, and others. The bleed air segment is most prominent under the system segment throughout the forecast period. The type segment includes conventional ECS and electric ECS. While, the fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing aircraft are considered under the aircraft type segment. The fixed wing aircraft leads the market throughout the forecast period. Geographically, the aircraft environmental control system market is classified based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America.

The aircraft environmental control system market ecosystem consists of well-established players as well as emerging companies. These companies strive hard to acquire contracts from the airframers worldwide, which helps in driving the market growth year on year.

GLOBAL AIRCRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Market – By System

Air Conditioning System

Temperature Control System

Aircraft Pressurization System

Bleed Air System

Others

Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Market – By Type

Conventional ECS

Electric ECS

Global Aircraft Environmental Control System Market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

