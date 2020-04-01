Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts- Boyd Corporation, Honeywell, Jamco Corporation

Aircraft heat exchanger market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 1.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.54 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The aircraft heat exchanger market is experiencing a steep demand in terms of procurement among various commercial airlines and defense forces. Attributing to the enormous demand for technologically advanced aircraft, the well-established airliners as well as defense forces across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America are pressurizing the heat exchanger manufacturers to innovated and develop robust technology to cater their demands. The airlines, aircraft manufacturers and defense forces rely heavily on the brand value of the aircraft component manufacturers, and due to this, majority of the contacts are awarded to the established and industry recognized aircraft heat exchanger manufacturers, thereby, creating minimum space for new manufacturers to enter the market.

Top Key Players:- Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jamco Corporation, Liebherr Group, Meggitt Plc, Tat Technologies Ltd., Triumph Group, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Wall Colmonoy, and Woodward, Inc.

Moreover, the aircraft component manufacturers have to adhere to a numbers of laws and rules set by international and domestic aviation organizations, which limit the manufacturing cost. Along with this, the capital investment involved in setting up of aircraft heat exchanger manufacturing plant is higher, which again pose a potential risk for the new entrants in the industry. Thus, owing to the stringent rules and regulations and higher Capex, makes the threats to new entrant parameter all time low in the aircraft heat exchanger market.

The report segments the global aircraft heat exchanger market as follows:

Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market – By Type

Flat Tube

Plate-Fin

Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market – By Type of Aircraft

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market – By Application

Engine

Airframe

The aircraft heat exchanger market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aircraft heat exchanger market. Whereas, North America, followed by Europe, holds the highest market share in the aircraft heat exchanger market in 2018.

Further, in the years ahead, robust growth in the passenger traffic demands is anticipated, which would require the deployments of additional fleets of aircraft, thereby leading to opportunities for aerospace heat exchanger player’s. The regional variations in the diverse Asian continent reflect varying competitive dynamics, currency volatility, and fuel hedging policies.

