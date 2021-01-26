Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair and Maintenance Market Set to Witness Growth 2020 – 2023 | Global Key Companies (United Technologies, General Electric, Boeing, Safran, Airbus)

Aircraft parts manufacturing, repair & maintenance industry includes establishments involved in developing prototypes and manufacturing aircraft engine and engine parts, other aircraft parts, auxiliary equipment, modifications or conversions and complete overhauling and rebuilding of aircraft.

Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) is cutting the maintenance, repair and overhaul cost. Replacing visual inspections, X-ray, penetrant testing and other the traditional inspection procedures with AHMS may reduce the inspection time from hours to minutes. AHMS is supported by data processing systems, machine learning, and economical IoT-enabled sensors. This system also helps the airlines to make processes faster with less maintenance. Companies including Airbus, Boeing and GE are adopting this technology for better efficiency.

The global Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• United Technologies

• General Electric

• Boeing

• Safran

• Airbus

The Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance report focuses on the Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, Repair And Maintenance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul

• Engine & Engine Parts

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Military Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

