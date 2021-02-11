Aircraft Radome Market: The Future of the World Market to 2027 | Airbus,General Dynamics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Orbital ATK, Saint Gobain, Starwin Industries, Vermont

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Radome Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global aircraft radome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$741.47 Mn by 2025.

The market for aircraft radome market is influenced by various factors such as rise in demand for air travel, and increasing demand for quartz fiber. These factors are poised to drive the market for aircraft radome during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the aircraft radome market. Also, Europe region is expected to closely compete for market share with Asia Pacific during the entire forecast period owing to the large number of Aircraft both commercial and defense concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Airbus,General Dynamics Corporation,Jenoptik AG,Orbital ATK,Saint Gobain,Starwin Industries,Vermont Composites Inc.,Meggitt PLC,Nordam Group Inc.,Kitsap Composites

Europe is the fastest growing region in the aircraft radome market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the fact that commercial airlines in the region are increasing at a rapid rate, resulting in demand for technologically advanced composites in the aircrafts, in order to provide enhanced protection to the radar and flight control surfaces from external influences. Another factor bolstering the market for aircraft radome in the region is the surging defense expenditure in order to procure robust technologies which includes aircraft radome manufactured with enhanced technology materials. Moreover, different companies in the region along with various research and development organizations are developing aircraft radome. These factors are helping the aircraft radome market to surge at a peak rate in the region.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

