Airlaid Paper Market Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Airlaid Paper market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Airlaid Paper market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Airlaid Paper market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Airlaid Paper market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Airlaid Paper market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Airlaid Paper market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Airlaid Paper Market Research Report: Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporation（Domtar）, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi, M&J Airlaid Products, Main S.p.A., C-airlaid, ACI S.A., National Nonwovens, China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology, Qiaohong New Materials, Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven, Elite Paper

Global Airlaid Paper Market by Type: Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper, Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper, Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

Global Airlaid Paper Market by Application: Feminine Hygiene, Consumer Wipes, Adult Incontinence, Industrial Wipes, Tabletop, Food Pads, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Airlaid Paper market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Airlaid Paper market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Airlaid Paper market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Airlaid Paper market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Airlaid Paper market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Airlaid Paper market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Airlaid Paper market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Airlaid Paper market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Airlaid Paper market?

Table Of Content

1 Airlaid Paper Market Overview

1.1 Airlaid Paper Product Overview

1.2 Airlaid Paper Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper

1.2.2 Thermal-bonded Airlaid Paper

1.2.3 Multi-bonded Airlaid Paper

1.3 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Airlaid Paper Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Airlaid Paper Industry

1.5.1.1 Airlaid Paper Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Airlaid Paper Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Airlaid Paper Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Airlaid Paper Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Airlaid Paper Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Airlaid Paper Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Airlaid Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Airlaid Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Airlaid Paper Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Airlaid Paper Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Airlaid Paper as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Airlaid Paper Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Airlaid Paper Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Airlaid Paper Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Airlaid Paper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Airlaid Paper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Airlaid Paper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Airlaid Paper by Application

4.1 Airlaid Paper Segment by Application

4.1.1 Feminine Hygiene

4.1.2 Consumer Wipes

4.1.3 Adult Incontinence

4.1.4 Industrial Wipes

4.1.5 Tabletop

4.1.6 Food Pads

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Airlaid Paper Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Airlaid Paper Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Airlaid Paper Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Airlaid Paper Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Airlaid Paper by Application

4.5.2 Europe Airlaid Paper by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Airlaid Paper by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper by Application

5 North America Airlaid Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Airlaid Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Airlaid Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Airlaid Paper Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Airlaid Paper Business

10.1 Glatfelter

10.1.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

10.1.2 Glatfelter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.1.5 Glatfelter Recent Development

10.2 Georgia-Pacific

10.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Glatfelter Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

10.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

10.3.1 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Corporation Information

10.3.2 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.3.5 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Recent Development

10.4 Duni AB

10.4.1 Duni AB Corporation Information

10.4.2 Duni AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Duni AB Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Duni AB Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.4.5 Duni AB Recent Development

10.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar）

10.5.1 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Corporation Information

10.5.2 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.5.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Recent Development

10.6 Fitesa

10.6.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fitesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Fitesa Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Fitesa Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.6.5 Fitesa Recent Development

10.7 Oji Kinocloth

10.7.1 Oji Kinocloth Corporation Information

10.7.2 Oji Kinocloth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Oji Kinocloth Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.7.5 Oji Kinocloth Recent Development

10.8 Kinsei Seishi

10.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kinsei Seishi Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.8.5 Kinsei Seishi Recent Development

10.9 M&J Airlaid Products

10.9.1 M&J Airlaid Products Corporation Information

10.9.2 M&J Airlaid Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 M&J Airlaid Products Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 M&J Airlaid Products Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.9.5 M&J Airlaid Products Recent Development

10.10 Main S.p.A.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Airlaid Paper Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Main S.p.A. Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Main S.p.A. Recent Development

10.11 C-airlaid

10.11.1 C-airlaid Corporation Information

10.11.2 C-airlaid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 C-airlaid Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 C-airlaid Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.11.5 C-airlaid Recent Development

10.12 ACI S.A.

10.12.1 ACI S.A. Corporation Information

10.12.2 ACI S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ACI S.A. Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ACI S.A. Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.12.5 ACI S.A. Recent Development

10.13 National Nonwovens

10.13.1 National Nonwovens Corporation Information

10.13.2 National Nonwovens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 National Nonwovens Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.13.5 National Nonwovens Recent Development

10.14 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

10.14.1 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.14.5 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Recent Development

10.15 Qiaohong New Materials

10.15.1 Qiaohong New Materials Corporation Information

10.15.2 Qiaohong New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Qiaohong New Materials Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.15.5 Qiaohong New Materials Recent Development

10.16 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

10.16.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.16.5 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Recent Development

10.17 Elite Paper

10.17.1 Elite Paper Corporation Information

10.17.2 Elite Paper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Elite Paper Airlaid Paper Products Offered

10.17.5 Elite Paper Recent Development

11 Airlaid Paper Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Airlaid Paper Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Airlaid Paper Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

