Albumin Market Expected to Reach $10,305 million By 2023 | Grifols, Octapharma, Ventria, CSL, Albumedix, Merck

Albumin is globular protein found in blood plasma. Serum albumin is the most abundant plasma protein, constituting around 50% of human plasma protein. Albumin is obtained from plasma fractionation process where human serum albumin and bovine serum albumin is most widely used. Recombinant albumin is produced using recombinant techniques in rice plants, yeast species, and other cell lines. Albumin is used as blood volumizer and is employed in the treatment of various diseases including surgical blood loss, shock, burns, trauma, chronic liver disease, hypovolemia, hemorrhage, acute liver failure, hypoalbuminemia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The global albumin market was valued at $5,381 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $10,305 million at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2023. Increase in prevalence of rare diseases, shocks, trauma, burns, and other fatalities is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the albumin market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include increase in adoption of albumin products, growth in awareness about recombinant albumin products, and rise in non-therapeutic application of albumin as an excipient and drug formulating agent. However, stringent governmental regulations and risks of side effects associated with the use of albumin-based therapy impede the market growth. Conversely, development of cost-effective therapeutics through large scale production and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global albumin market is segmented into product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into human serum albumin, bovine serum albumin, and recombinant albumin. The applications covered in the study include therapeutics, drug formulation & vaccine, component of media, and other applications. Based on region, it is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

