Algal Pigments Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Algal Pigments Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Algal Pigments market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Algal Pigments market. Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Algal Pigments market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Algal Pigments market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Algal Pigments market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Algal Pigments market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Algal Pigments Market Research Report: DIC, Cyanotech Corporation, BlueBioTech, Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd, Algatechnologies Ltd., EID Parry, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd, AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Astareal AB, Algae Health Sciences, Sochim International, Shaivaa Algaetech, BASF, DDW The Color House, Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited

Global Algal Pigments Market by Type: Beta Carotene, Astaxanthin, Fucoxanthin, Phycocyanin, Phycoerythrin, Lutein, Chlorophyll

Global Algal Pigments Market by Application: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Others

The global Algal Pigments market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Algal Pigments market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Algal Pigments market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Algal Pigments market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Algal Pigments market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Algal Pigments market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Algal Pigments market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Algal Pigments market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Algal Pigments market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Algal Pigments market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Algal Pigments market?

Table Of Content

1 Algal Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Algal Pigments Product Overview

1.2 Algal Pigments Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Beta Carotene

1.2.2 Astaxanthin

1.2.3 Fucoxanthin

1.2.4 Phycocyanin

1.2.5 Phycoerythrin

1.2.6 Lutein

1.2.7 Chlorophyll

1.3 Global Algal Pigments Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Algal Pigments Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Algal Pigments Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Algal Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Algal Pigments Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Algal Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Algal Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Algal Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Algal Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Algal Pigments Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Algal Pigments Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Algal Pigments Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Algal Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Algal Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Algal Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Algal Pigments Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Algal Pigments Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Algal Pigments as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Algal Pigments Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Algal Pigments Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Algal Pigments Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Algal Pigments Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Algal Pigments Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Algal Pigments Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Algal Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Algal Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Algal Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Algal Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Algal Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Algal Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Algal Pigments by Application

4.1 Algal Pigments Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverages

4.1.2 Nutraceuticals

4.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.4 Aquaculture

4.1.5 Cosmetics

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Algal Pigments Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Algal Pigments Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Algal Pigments Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Algal Pigments by Application

4.5.2 Europe Algal Pigments by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Algal Pigments by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments by Application

5 North America Algal Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Algal Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Algal Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Algal Pigments Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Algal Pigments Business

10.1 DIC

10.1.1 DIC Corporation Information

10.1.2 DIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DIC Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DIC Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.1.5 DIC Recent Development

10.2 Cyanotech Corporation

10.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DIC Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation Recent Development

10.3 BlueBioTech

10.3.1 BlueBioTech Corporation Information

10.3.2 BlueBioTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BlueBioTech Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BlueBioTech Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.3.5 BlueBioTech Recent Development

10.4 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

10.4.1 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd

10.5.1 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.5.5 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.6 Algatechnologies Ltd.

10.6.1 Algatechnologies Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Algatechnologies Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Algatechnologies Ltd. Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Algatechnologies Ltd. Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.6.5 Algatechnologies Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 EID Parry

10.7.1 EID Parry Corporation Information

10.7.2 EID Parry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 EID Parry Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 EID Parry Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.7.5 EID Parry Recent Development

10.8 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

10.8.1 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.8.5 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.9 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

10.9.1 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.9.5 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Astareal AB

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Algal Pigments Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Astareal AB Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Astareal AB Recent Development

10.11 Algae Health Sciences

10.11.1 Algae Health Sciences Corporation Information

10.11.2 Algae Health Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Algae Health Sciences Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Algae Health Sciences Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.11.5 Algae Health Sciences Recent Development

10.12 Sochim International

10.12.1 Sochim International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sochim International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sochim International Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sochim International Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.12.5 Sochim International Recent Development

10.13 Shaivaa Algaetech

10.13.1 Shaivaa Algaetech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shaivaa Algaetech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Shaivaa Algaetech Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Shaivaa Algaetech Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.13.5 Shaivaa Algaetech Recent Development

10.14 BASF

10.14.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.14.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 BASF Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BASF Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.14.5 BASF Recent Development

10.15 DDW The Color House

10.15.1 DDW The Color House Corporation Information

10.15.2 DDW The Color House Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 DDW The Color House Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 DDW The Color House Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.15.5 DDW The Color House Recent Development

10.16 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited

10.16.1 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Algal Pigments Products Offered

10.16.5 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Recent Development

11 Algal Pigments Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Algal Pigments Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Algal Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

