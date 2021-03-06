Algal Pigments Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Trend and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Algal Pigments Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Algal Pigments market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Algal Pigments market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Algal Pigments market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Algal Pigments market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Algal Pigments market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Algal Pigments market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Algal Pigments Market Research Report: DIC, Cyanotech Corporation, BlueBioTech, Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd, Algatechnologies Ltd., EID Parry, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd, AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd., Astareal AB, Algae Health Sciences, Sochim International, Shaivaa Algaetech, BASF, DDW The Color House, Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited

Global Algal Pigments Market by Type: Beta Carotene, Astaxanthin, Fucoxanthin, Phycocyanin, Phycoerythrin, Lutein, Chlorophyll

Global Algal Pigments Market by Application: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Others

The global Algal Pigments market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Algal Pigments market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Algal Pigments market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Algal Pigments market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Algal Pigments market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Algal Pigments market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Algal Pigments market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Algal Pigments market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Algal Pigments market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Algal Pigments market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Algal Pigments market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Algal Pigments Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Algal Pigments Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Beta Carotene

1.3.3 Astaxanthin

1.3.4 Fucoxanthin

1.3.5 Phycocyanin

1.3.6 Phycoerythrin

1.3.7 Lutein

1.3.8 Chlorophyll

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Algal Pigments Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Food & Beverages

1.4.3 Nutraceuticals

1.4.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.5 Aquaculture

1.4.6 Cosmetics

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Algal Pigments Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Algal Pigments Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Algal Pigments Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Algal Pigments Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Algal Pigments Industry Trends

2.4.1 Algal Pigments Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Algal Pigments Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Algal Pigments Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Algal Pigments Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Algal Pigments Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Algal Pigments by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Algal Pigments Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Algal Pigments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Algal Pigments as of 2019)

3.4 Global Algal Pigments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Algal Pigments Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Algal Pigments Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Algal Pigments Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Algal Pigments Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Algal Pigments Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Algal Pigments Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Algal Pigments Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Algal Pigments Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Algal Pigments Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Algal Pigments Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Algal Pigments Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Algal Pigments Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Algal Pigments Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Algal Pigments Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Algal Pigments Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Algal Pigments Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Algal Pigments Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Algal Pigments Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Algal Pigments Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DIC

11.1.1 DIC Corporation Information

11.1.2 DIC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 DIC Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DIC Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.1.5 DIC SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 DIC Recent Developments

11.2 Cyanotech Corporation

11.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Cyanotech Corporation Recent Developments

11.3 BlueBioTech

11.3.1 BlueBioTech Corporation Information

11.3.2 BlueBioTech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 BlueBioTech Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BlueBioTech Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.3.5 BlueBioTech SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 BlueBioTech Recent Developments

11.4 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.4.5 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.5 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd

11.5.1 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.5.5 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.6 Algatechnologies Ltd.

11.6.1 Algatechnologies Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Algatechnologies Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Algatechnologies Ltd. Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Algatechnologies Ltd. Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.6.5 Algatechnologies Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Algatechnologies Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 EID Parry

11.7.1 EID Parry Corporation Information

11.7.2 EID Parry Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 EID Parry Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 EID Parry Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.7.5 EID Parry SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 EID Parry Recent Developments

11.8 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

11.8.1 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.8.5 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd Recent Developments

11.9 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd.

11.9.1 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.9.5 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. Recent Developments

11.10 Astareal AB

11.10.1 Astareal AB Corporation Information

11.10.2 Astareal AB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Astareal AB Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Astareal AB Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.10.5 Astareal AB SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Astareal AB Recent Developments

11.11 Algae Health Sciences

11.11.1 Algae Health Sciences Corporation Information

11.11.2 Algae Health Sciences Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Algae Health Sciences Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Algae Health Sciences Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.11.5 Algae Health Sciences SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Algae Health Sciences Recent Developments

11.12 Sochim International

11.12.1 Sochim International Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sochim International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Sochim International Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sochim International Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.12.5 Sochim International SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Sochim International Recent Developments

11.13 Shaivaa Algaetech

11.13.1 Shaivaa Algaetech Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shaivaa Algaetech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Shaivaa Algaetech Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Shaivaa Algaetech Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.13.5 Shaivaa Algaetech SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Shaivaa Algaetech Recent Developments

11.14 BASF

11.14.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.14.2 BASF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 BASF Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 BASF Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.14.5 BASF SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 BASF Recent Developments

11.15 DDW The Color House

11.15.1 DDW The Color House Corporation Information

11.15.2 DDW The Color House Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 DDW The Color House Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 DDW The Color House Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.15.5 DDW The Color House SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 DDW The Color House Recent Developments

11.16 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited

11.16.1 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Corporation Information

11.16.2 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Algal Pigments Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Algal Pigments Products and Services

11.16.5 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Chlostanin Nikken Nature Co. Limited Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Algal Pigments Sales Channels

12.2.2 Algal Pigments Distributors

12.3 Algal Pigments Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Algal Pigments Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Algal Pigments Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Algal Pigments Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Algal Pigments Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Algal Pigments Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Algal Pigments Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Algal Pigments Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Algal Pigments Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Algal Pigments Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

