Algorithmic Trading Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand by 2025 | AlgoTrader, Trading Technologies International, InfoReach, ethys Technology, Lime Brokerage

Algorithmic trading market is expected to grow US$ 18,160.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Algorithmic Trading Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Algorithmic Trading Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Algorithmic Trading across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are:

1. AlgoTrader GmbH

2. Trading Technologies International, Inc.

3. InfoReach, Inc.

4. Tethys Technology, Inc.

5. Lime Brokerage LLC

6. FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

7. Tower Research Capital LLC

8. Virtu Financial

9. Hudson River Trading LLC

10. Citadel LLC

Global algorithm trading market has been categorized by functions, the market is broken down into order management and risk management & compliances. In coming years demand for risk management is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rising need for end-to-end risk assessment process by the businesses, whereas order management would continue to grow at a steady pace. The application segment is fragmented into equities, commodities, FOREX, funds, future & options, fixed income and derivatives among others. In coming years, the FOREX is expected to showcase positive outlook for the investors whereas Funds, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are expected to grow at relatively the highest rate.

