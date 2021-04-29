All about Custom Packaging and Customized Boxes

The trend of using customized product packaging is increasing day by day. Especially in developed countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, people prefer to use custom packaging instead of pre-made (readily available) products. I have personally witnessed that people don’t have enough information about that. For that purpose, we are going to share some pros and cons of custom packaging in the detail. I am sure that this guide will help you in choosing the perfect packaging product for your physical goods.

We will start with a very basic definition. So, the beginners and newbies can get proper benefit from this post. Any packaging item that can be customized into any size, shape, and style is known as custom packaging. It means by measure your product’s dimension you will order its packaging material or box. Like everything, custom packaging has its own pros and cons.

Pros:

Proper control of your product’s packaging. You can choose a loose or snug-fitting depending upon your requirements.

A wide range of availability of the stocks. Along with the dimensions you can choose from cardboard, Kraft, corrugated and rigid stock.

The option of the digital, screen, and offset printing is available on custom packaging boxes that is the biggest achievement in the industry of custom packaging. It means that you can print your company’s logo and other vital information on your packaging item.

It is economical in price. There are many stocks including cardboard and Kraft that are economical in price and even small businesses can use it.

A variety of styles are available like 2 piece boxes, foldable rigid boxes, roll end tuck boxes, etc. and much more. In short, you have to select a style from the array of choices.

Cons:

It can be a time taking thing. A normal order can take up to 10 business days.

Some of the options can be costly. For example, some option of stock like rigid material is an expensive option for normal products.

A Good News:

In 2020, many custom packaging companies are offering free shipping and design support. Now you might be unaware of this thing. It means that they can prepare your artwork and any design work free of cost. Now, you don’t need to hire any dedicated designer and spend some extra money on your artwork. Moreover, the option of free shipping is also available for customers of the United States.

Final Conclusion:

So, we have shared some basic to advanced details about the custom packaging. This guide can also help people who even don’t know the basics of custom packaging. Similarly, the people who have moderate knowledge can also get benefit from this post. Our recommendation is to change your packaging items from pre-made to custom. The pre-made or blank packaging items are ignored by the people of the United States.

It’s a general phenomenon that humans are attracted by different colors. So, an attractive artwork printed on your packaging would be the best way to grab the attention of a buyer. This option is not available in the pre-made and white packaging items. They were a good option in the past times. But, now technology has changed everything and you have to update yourself with the time. So, without a second thought, just go with the option of custom packaging.