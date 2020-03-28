Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) Market Dynamics Analysis to Grow at Cagr with Major Companies and Forecast 2025

“””

Overview

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) market over the Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) forecast period. These market indicators serve valuable for market stakeholders for business planning, scope of expansion, financial modeling, investment proposition, and to understand competitive dynamics in the Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) market over the forecast period.

The market research report on Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about the competitive environment in the alpha olefin sulfonates market. With the help of information about key financials, recent company developments, and strategic mergers and acquisitions among leading alpha olefin sulfonates market players, the report helps readers to understand the intensity of competition in the alpha olefin sulfonates market.

The report provides detailed information about leading players in the alpha olefin sulfonates market, including Stepan Company, Huntsman Corporation, Pilot Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Nouryon, Kao Corporation, RSPL Ltd., Nirma Limited, Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd., Godrej, Lubrizol, and Enaspol a.s.

Stepan Company, an American manufacturer of specialty chemicals, recently announced that it has acquired the surfactant production facility of BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V. in Mexico through its subsidiary. With the acquisition of the production facility of 50,000 metric tons of capacity, the company is aiming to establish a stronger presence and supply capabilities for surfactants in Mexico and the Latin American region.

Another leading manufacturers in the alpha olefin sulfonates market – Pilot Chemical Company, has opened a new innovation center in Pittsburgh to double the size of the Pilot Polymer Technologies laboratory facility in the city. The company has invested over US$ 5 million in its technology and innovation initiative, to ultimately provide innovative chemical products while catering to the dynamic consumer demands. To be in line with the same strategy, the company also acquired ATRP Solutions, Inc. (ATRP), an American polymer manufacturer, to expand its technologies in the oil field chemicals market.

Clariant, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, has expanded its production facilities in Clinton, Oklahoma, to capitalize on the increasing growth of the oil & gas industry in the region. Being a leading specialty oilfield chemicals supplier in the North American region, the company is aiming to provide more advanced products and services to the ever-evolving oil & gas industry in the region and consolidate its market position in the upcoming years.

Definition:

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates (AOS) belong to the group of chemicals known as anionic surfactants and these can be prepared by the sulfonation of alpha olefins. Alpha olefin sulfonates exhibit excellent detergency, outstanding compatibility with hard water, and high foaming properties, as a result of which they are commonly used in applications such as detergents, laundry powders, shampoos, industrial cleaners, as well as in other personal care products.

Segmentation

The Fact.MR report classifies the alpha olefin sulfonates market into its three broad sub-segments – product types, applications, and regions, to help readers to understand the market insights in a better way.

Based on product types, the alpha olefin sulfonates market is segmented into two main types – powders & needles and liquid & paste. According to the applications of alpha olefinsulfonates, the alpha olefin sulfonates market is segmented into four main sub-segments – detergents & liquid soaps, shampoos, industrial cleaners, and emulsion polymerization.

Based on regions, the alpha olefin sulfonates market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The report offers an in-depth assessment and reliable conclusions on the alpha olefin sulfonates market, which are based on a unique market research methodology that involves comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. Intelligence obtained from opinion leaders and industry experts in the alpha olefin sulfonates market have been extrapolated and acquiring industry-validated data has helped analysts to obtain this analytic and insightful report on the alpha olefin sulfonates market.

Secondary research on the alpha olefin sulfonates helps analysts to find out the historical and current facts, data, and information to predict the new avenue of growth in the alpha olefin sulfonates market. This is followed by primary research, where leading stakeholders in the market, such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, in the alpha olefin sulfonates market are interviewed, and most accurate conclusions on the growth of the alpha olefin sulfonates market during 2018-2027.

