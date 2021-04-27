Alumina Trihydrate Market: by End-Use Industry (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid) and by End-Use Industry (Plastics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Glass, and Rubber): Market Research Report, 2019 -2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Alumina Trihydrate Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Alumina Trihydrate market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Alumina Trihydrate market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Alumina Trihydrate market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Alumina Trihydrate Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Alumina Trihydrate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Alumina Trihydrate Market: by End-Use Industry (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid) and by End-Use Industry (Plastics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Glass, and Rubber): Market Research Report, 2019 -2026

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Alumina Trihydrate

The alumina trihydrate market valued around USD 1.52 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global alumina trihydrate market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures. The research report provides historical data for 2016 to 2019, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Billion).

The global alumina trihydrate market is likely to have a substantial growth within few years and is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate within the forecast period. There is massive potential in alumina trihydrate market owing to its variety of excellent properties, applications, and growing demand in the market. Flame retardants, thermal conductivity, chemical inertness, excellent anti-settling characteristics, and smoke suppression are the major attributes of the alumina trihydrate that is likely to create demand for the market across globe. Additionally, the alumina trihydrate is used as a raw material for the production of several chemical compounds such as poly aluminum chloride, aluminum nitrate, aluminum sulfate, calcined alumina, sodium aluminate, and alumina which then use in several industries. Increasing demand for alumina trihydrate from the flame retardant plastics in automotive industry and the water treatment industry is one of the factors that is up-surging the growth of the market.

The global alumina trihydrate market has been categorized on the basis of application and end-use industry. Based on the application, the global alumina trihydrate market is classified into flame retardant, filler, and antacid. The flame retardant category is likely to have higher share owing to the superior demand for fire safety for numerous application such as wires & cables, small appliances and plastics products. The exceptional fire retardant and good thermal conductivity are the major properties, due to which the alumina trihydrate is used as filler in epoxy coatings, and polyester resins. In terms of end-use industry, the alumina trihydrate market is segmented into plastics, building & construction, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, glass, and rubber. There is a necessity for fire safety due to which the utilization of the alumina trihydrate as a flame retardant is huge in plastic and building & construction industry where the usage of the alumina trihydrate is in sealants, roofs, solid surfaces, wires and cables, counters and adhesives. Moreover, alumina trihydrate is utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as an antacid which helps to buffer the pH in the stomach. Geographically, the Asia-pacific region is likely to have the higher demand for the alumina trihydrate market owing to the substantial investment in infrastructure which has created need for the product in the construction industry. For paints & coatings in the automotive industry, the demand in the Europe region for the alumina trihydrate market is high.

There are various drivers that are surging the industry at a faster rate. The major drivers that are boosting up the industry are the increasing demand for the product in paint & coating industry and rising demand for flame retardant from various industries across globe. The alumina trihydrate is used as a substitute for titanium dioxide pigments in paints & coatings owing to the cost effectiveness aspect. Additionally, the product has the crucial anti-corrosive property which finds wide-ranging use in paint and coating industry especially for refinishing, wooden coating and protective coating. These all factors are driving the growth of the market. The factors which might hinder the growth of the global alumina trihydrate market are the availability of substitute named as magnesium hydroxide and calcium carbonate, and other restrain factor is the restricted thermal stability at the time of high temperature applications.

The key player for the global alumina trihydrate market are Alfa Aesar, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Albemarle Corporation Huber Engineered Materials Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Nabaltec AG, NALCO, and MAL-Hungarian Aluminium Producer and Trading Co.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Alumina Trihydrate Market: by End-Use Industry (Flame Retardant, Filler, and Antacid) and by End-Use Industry (Plastics, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Glass, and Rubber): Market Research Report, 2019 -2026

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580