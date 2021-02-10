Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2021
The global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Borbet
Ronal Wheels
Enkei Wheels
Superior Industries
Alcoa
Iochpe-Maxion
Uniwheel Group
Accuride
YHI International Limited
Topy Group
CITIC Dicastal
Lizhong Group
Wanfeng Auto
Kunshan Liufeng
Zhejiang Jinfei
Yueling Wheels
Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
Anchi Aluminum Wheel
Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Casting
Forging
Other
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
