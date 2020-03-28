AMANTADINE HYDROCHLORIDE COVID-19 Coronavirus Witness Increase in Revenues by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Amantadine Hydrochloride Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of XX.X% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Amantadine hydrochloride, commonly known as amantadine is a white crystalline compound, which is highly soluble in water and alcohol. Edantadine and Symmetrel are few of the common trade names of amantadine hydrochloride. Amantadine hydrochloride is an active pharmaceutical ingredient which is generally sold as a prescribed drug in the market. Moreover, amantadine hydrochloride is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Amantadine hydrochloride is extensively used for treatment of Parkinson’s disease, H1N1 (Swine Flu) Influenza and shingles. Other treatment areas involving application of amantadine hydrochloride include in reducing stress due to multiple sclerosis, cocaine addiction, head injuries and depression. Furthermore, amantadine hydrochloride is also given in mild doses for treatment of bed wetting problems in children and as a pain reliever for dogs and cats.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=259

Control and prevention of H1N1 Influenza followed by rising animal health issues are considered to be the key drivers fueling the market demand for amantadine hydrochloride. H1N1 Influenza is a pandemic viral disease which affects the respiratory system in humans leading to asthma and pneumonia. Amantadine hydrochloride helps in retarding the growth of pathogens, but doesn’t eradicate them. Hence, amantadine hydrochloride is used as an adjunct along with the swine flu vaccinations. H1N1 Influenza has recently affected various parts of Asia Pacific as well as Africa. Thus, eradication and control activities for H1N1 Influenza are likely to increase the demand for amantadine hydrochloride over the coming years. Moreover, amantadine hydrochloride is commonly used as an antiviral and pain relieving medicine for treatment of dogs and cats. Amantadine hydrochloride is used in conjunction with other analgesic drugs, to reduce inflammation and pain. Amantadine hydrochloride blocks the inflammation pathways which secrete pain inducing glandular hormones. Owing to the effectiveness of amantadine hydrochloride, an increase in demand from animal health industry is anticipated by the end of forecast period.

However, dopamine and stimulant side-effects are generated by amantadine hydrochloride, which might restrain the growth of demand. Other side effects include nausea and blurred vision. Moreover, prolonged usage has resulted in developing the resistance against amantadine hydrochloride. Other active pharmaceutical ingredients such as rimantadine hydrochloride can be considered as a substitute.

In terms of global demand for amantadine hydrochloride, Asia Pacific is likely to show the fastest growth by 2020. China is expected to be the leading market for amantadine hydrochloride by the end of forecast period. Increase in the production of amantadine hydrochloride and its use by the domestic animal health industry are some of the major driving factors. India is likely to exhibit a similar trend, owing to the increasing mortality rate due to H1N1 Influenza. Other Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, Taiwan and Singapore are likely to show potential market growth in coming years. Rest of the world region including Africa is likely to have a high growth rate in terms of consumption, owing to the spread of H1N1 Influenza. In terms of production, the Middle East is anticipated to be the emerging market by 2020, owing to developments and partnerships with other pharmaceutical giants. North America and Europe are estimated to show a stagnant growth by 2020 since they have established pharmaceutical market and have imposed heavy regulations on the production as well as consumption.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market encompasses market segments based on product type, disease and country.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://datainsightspartner.com/checkout?cmbPrice=1&research_id=259

In terms of product type, the global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market is segregated into

Tablet

Capsules

Syrup

By disease, the global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market is also classified into,

Parkinson’s disease

Influenza

By country/region, the global Amantadine Hydrochloride Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Teva

Vertical Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Upsher-Smith

Sandoz

Mikart Pharmaceuticals

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Amantadine Hydrochloride Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Amantadine Hydrochloride Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Amantadine Hydrochloride Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Mylan, Teva, Sandoz among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Amantadine Hydrochloride Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Amantadine Hydrochloride Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Amantadine Hydrochloride Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Amantadine Hydrochloride Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/amantadine-hydrochloride-market/259#content