Amcor designed alternative packaging for store recycling

A year after Amcor, Zurich, Switzerland, vowed its 2025 sustainability goals, the company has presented its most recent advancement, Genesis, an all-polyethylene (PE) laminate.

By applying an “innovative PE formulation,” the company says Genesis accomplishes new dimensions of clearness, shine and solidness that closely resembles customary polypropylene and polyester laminates, while conveying, for the first time, an in-store recyclable alternative for brand owners and retailers.

“Consumer goods need to be packaged with high-quality materials that perform most effectively, with the lowest possible impact on the environment,” says Amcor Flexibles Americas President Tom Cochran. “We take considerable pride in developing and making packaging that is constantly better for customers and the environment.”

The company says the packaging focuses on a wide scope of segments, including crisp produce, frozen food, and pet food, and is adaptable to a variety of packaging types for certain medical, home and personal care markets. The Genesis item is pre-endorsed by How2Recycle for in-store reusing with other PE film items crosswise over North America.

“Genesis maintains the look-and-feel, and shelf life delivered with conventional laminates,” says Amcor product development manager Laurent Vincent. “We are delivering on those requirements while also reducing carbon footprint by 35 percent against commonly used packaging.”

Amcor says it expects the Genesis product will be popular among brand owners and retailers.

“Like our customers, we want to see all packaging recycled or reused and consumers can recycle Genesis in stores,” says James Davidson, North American commercial excellence and marketing director.

He adds, “Amcor’s research-and-development and sustainability teams continue to explore and create innovative solutions like Genesis that are better for the environment.”

Notwithstanding designing all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable, Amcor has focused on altogether increment its utilization of reused materials and driving more consistent recycling of packaging around the world.

The presentation of Genesis pursues the company’s declaration in September that it had made a polyolefin-based, adaptable film for use in a scope of encompassing medium-and high-barrier and retort high-barrier applications.