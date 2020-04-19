AMD’s Upcoming B550 Chipset Is Spotted On HP’s Website

HP has recently revealed the introduction of two of its products on its official website. These products are Radeon RX5300 XT and AMD B550. There is not much information HP provides about these two products. The only information we see on their website about the Radeon RX 5300 XT is that it comes with a 4 GB of GDDT5 memory. Previously we had heard about the release of AMD B550. However, we never had any idea of Radeon RX5300. It is a graphic card for gaming which comes with enough storage space.

AMD B550 was expected to be released in the market for quite some time. Up until now, ASMedia has been responsible for releasing the previous chipsets of HP. This chipset is no exception. It will also be released by this company. We cannot say much about the Radeon RC5300 product. There is not enough information about it on the HP official website. However, we have detailed information about the upcoming AMD’s chipset. The new chip will be released in October.

AMD B550 is going to be an entry-level gaming card. It is going to be an affordable choice for all game lovers. This card is going to have a great graphic quality which the gaming enthusiasts would definitely enjoy. It is also not clear whether the AMD chipset is completely ready. HP did not reveal any news about the completion of the chipset. They have only informed the gaming enthusiasts that they are planning to release it but when will they do that, it is quite unclear.

The PC developers are currently working on improving the feature of the chipset. They have still not announced the official date of the release of the new chipset. It is believed that the company has not yet announced the release date of the new product because it is not yet finished. They have just created anticipation among gamers.

Gaming enthusiasts are anxiously waiting for the latest version of the chipset. However, they cannot expect the dealers of the chipset to release it in the month of October. They might release it in the first quarter of the next year.

We are also listening to the talks about AMD using Navi, Navi 14 and Navi 12. However, we don’t have all the pieces of information. We cannot say what is going to happen and how is the final product going to be. It is also unclear whether AMD is using the Navi micro-architecture.

There is nothing much we know about the new product. We only know that it is going to be an affordable chipset for the game lovers. We will have to wait and watch till the company releases the product what features it will have. Till then, we can only guess what is going to happen with it. However, we can keep on making assumptions and expect the product to be quite updated and unique. We’ll have to wait for the product to release to get the full details.