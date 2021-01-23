America SLI Battery Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on America SLI Battery Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

America SLI Battery Market was valued over USD 14 billion in 2018 and is set to expand over 2% by 2025.

Rise in economic growth and stability across the emerging economies along with significant expansion in the automobile industries will drive the market. Competitive price index and easy availability allow lead-acid batteries to be the preferred chemistry. Furthermore, increasing investments toward manufacturing capacity addition across the automobile sector will create a cyclical demand for lead-acid batteries.

Rise in purchasing power coupled with relocation of production centers across emerging economies will boost the America SLI battery market growth. Increasing adoption of new vehicle technologies including regenerative braking by automobile manufacturers will boost the adoption of EFB and VRLA batteries. The expansion in aftermarket automobile industry will further drive the production demand over the forecast timeline.

Highly competitive business environment along with favorable government policies will positively impact the American market growth rate, which in turn will facilitate a sustainable demand for lead-acid SLI batteries .In addition, increasing investments toward research and development will enable the adoption of new SLI battery technologies to power the automobiles with micro-hybrid and start-stop systems.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: America SLI Battery Market

America Battery Market, By Technology

VRLA SLI battery market size is anticipated to expand over 4% by 2025. High cranking power coupled with long service life are some of the prominent features that will favor the adoption of these units over the available alternatives. The increasing production of heavy vehicles will further stimulate industry growth.

Flooded SLI battery market size in 2018, was valued over USD 9 billion. These units have the oldest chemistry and offer a low-cost solution when compared to available alternatives. However, flooded lead acid batteries are set to lose dominance to advanced Valve Regulated Lead-acid Batteries (VRLA) on account of their inadequacy to store comparable energy and high maintenance costs.

America Battery Market, By Region

America SLI Battery Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

The U.S. SLI battery market is set to witness gains over 1% by 2025. Increasing production of trucks and heavy automobiles coupled with significant inventory levels will stimulate business growth. Surge in investments toward automobile manufacturing coupled with increasing focus on research & development activities on account of shifting trends toward cleaner technologies will positively influence the industry outlook. Furthermore, robust battery recycling infrastructure and reverse distribution channels will accelerate product penetration.

Brazil SLI battery market size is anticipated to expand over 2% by 2025. Favorable tax policies along with increasing investments toward automobile manufacturing will drive the business growth. In addition, subdued economic growth across Brazil has led to increased consumer spending toward automobile maintenance which will further boost product adoption. Furthermore, strengthening of automobile aftermarket as a result of increasing auto-parts sales will augment industry outlook.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: America SLI Battery Market

Prominent industry participants operating across the America SLI battery market include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, East Penn, Enersys, Crown Battery, Leoch International, Trojan Battery Company, Acumuladores Moura, Power Sonic, GS Yuasa, Interstate Batteries, NorthStar Battery, Discover Battery, Braille Battery, ACDelco, Dyno Battery, XS Power Battery, U.S. Battery, Continental Battery and Grupo Gonher.

New technological innovations, mergers & acquisitions and overseas business expansion are few of the prominent initiatives undertaken by the key industry players. Moreover, the companies are also involved in substantial research & development activities to gain competitive advantage over other industry participants.

SLI Battery Industry Viewpoint

A Starting, Lighting, Ignition (SLI) is a lead-acid battery that is rechargeable and primarily used to power the lights, starter motor, ignition systems and other vehicle accessories. The starting cycle is designed in order to deliver large outbursts of power over a short period of time on account of starting the engine

