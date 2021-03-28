Amniotic Membranes Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2027

The worldwide market for Amniotic Membranes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Amniotic Membranes market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Amniotic Membranes market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition.

Key players operating worldwide:

Market Segmentation by Application

Based on treatment, the global amniotic membrane market has been segmented into,

Ophthalmology

Surgical Wound

Others

Surgical wound application segment in amniotic membrane market dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to follow the same trend during forecast period. Over 6.5 million patients in U.S. suffer with chronic wounds annually, out of which around 200,000 patients are treated using skin or dermal substitutes. Also, chronic wound market in U.S. alone offers a revenue opportunity of around US$ 3.0 Billion. Whereas, ophthalmology segment accounts for the second largest revenue share in global amniotic membrane market on the account of increased capability of amniotic membrane to enhance epithelial wound healing of the surface of the eye.

Key Regions

The global market for amniotic membrane is segmented in to eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan & China (APECJ), Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and China. North America accounted a high share of over 40% in 2017. APEJ is expected to witness double digit growth due to rising number of AMT procedures in India and China.

Key Players

The global market for amniotic membrane is highly consolidated with top 5 players contributing over 65% revenue share in the global market. Examples of the key players identified in the global amniotic membrane market are Integra LifeSciences Inc., MiMedx Group, Inc., Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., Skye Biologics Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Tissue-Tech Inc., Amnio Technology, LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, etc.

