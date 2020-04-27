Analog-to-Digital Converter Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Analog-To-Digital Converter Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Analog-To-Digital Converter market is expected to reach US$ 4.09 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Considering the importance of 5G technology in the future economic and social environment of countries, governments and telecommunications companies are taking several initiatives to facilitate the transition from present networks to advanced 5G networks. Strengthening the telecom infrastructure for 5G is the primary step for the creation of highly advanced and technological ecosystem across all the industry sectors. The mobile telecommunication industry is making steady process in the 5G arena, with successful trials being conducted in many countries of the globe. The unprecedented rise in the number of consumer devices such as smartphones and tablets on the network and huge influx of data due to availability of low cost data plans will further boost the demand of robust and reliable 5G network worldwide. Increasing need for an energy efficient communications network infrastructure is one of the major factor driving the growth of ADC market.

Moreover, the global analog-to-digital converter market is expected to experience continuous evolution in memory products with an aim to better serve the community of end users. The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, the market of ADC is surrounded with huge opportunities.

The analog-to-digital converter market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM regions. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. Technological advancements in North America have led to a highly competitive market. It also attracts several technological developments, involving economically robust countries. The region continues is well-known for the advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry. The advance semiconductors have transformed many industries and sectors such as aerospace and automotive. This would ultimately boost the business of analog-to-digital converter market. In Asia Pacific, Asia is on track when it comes to deployment of 5G. Asian countries are developing new strategies and are ready to deploy the same. The region has witnessed several pilot demonstration related to 5G. Deployment of 5G is gaining high traction and therefore is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of analog-to-digital converter market

The analog-to-digital converter market by application is segmented into industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, and others. The industrial application holds a significant share in the market, whereas automotive is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period. The growing influence of IoT and AI have propelled the demand for smart servers and devices leading to the requirement of higher transfer speed and computing power. The industrial markets witness a unique demand for ADC solutions. This factor in the manufacturing sector is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance the plant productivity, maintain process flow with varying customer demands, and gain competitive edge over competitors. On the other hand, the automotive industry has remained a consistent adopter of advanced and innovative technologies. The integration of electronics in the automotive industry has widely propelled the market growth.

The major players operating in the market for analog-to-digital converter market are Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

The report segments the global analog-to-digital converter market as follows:

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta- Sigma ADC

Successive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication 5G Others

Others

