Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Angina pectoris is a heart condition, which causes chest pain due to coronary heart disease. The situation occurs when the supply of blood is not adequate to the heart. This condition causes pressure, fullness, and pain in the center of the chest. One of the most common causes is the narrowing of coronary arteries, resulting in less supply of blood and oxygen to the heart muscles. The condition is not a heart attack but increases the risk of heart attack for the future. Angina pectoris can be treated by using medication, Angioplasty and vascular stenting, and Coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

The angina pectoris drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. Increasing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes high cholesterol, cancer, among other chronic diseases, are significant factors resulting in associated cardiovascular diseases worldwide. For instance, 17.9 million people die every year due to CVDs, accounting for 31% of worldwide deaths, the WHO. Moreover, increasing cases of heart diseases are also increasing the chances of angina pectoris. In the U.S., approximately 647,000 Americans die from heart diseases every year, the CDC. Moreover, increasing drug approvals are propelling the growth of the market. For instance, recently, in 2019, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received approval from the FDA for Ranolazine. It is a generic version of Gilead Sciences.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Sanofi

2. Pfizer

3. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

4. Novartis AG

5. Merck & Co., Inc.

6. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

7. Amgen Inc.

8. Eli Lilly and Company

The global angina pectoris drugs market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class. Based on therapeutic class, the market is segmented as beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, nitrates, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE Inhibitors), anti-platelets and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global angina pectoris drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The angina pectoris drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting angina pectoris drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the angina pectoris drugs market in these regions.

