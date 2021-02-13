Animal Vaccines Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global animal vaccines market size was worth at USD 8.2 billion in 2018. Growing livestock population, rising animal husbandry coupled with commercialization of animal products are primary growth drivers for this market. Moreover, perpetual introduction of technologically advanced vaccines and the outbreak of zoonotic and livestock diseases has contributed to the market dynamics. The market has experienced a shift of trend from live attenuated vaccines to DNA vaccines and is swiftly adopting recombinant vaccine solutions, which will further provide growth opportunities to this market in near future.

Developing countries have been experiencing rise in livestock population owing to increasing adoption of animal husbandry as a prime occupation. Animal products contribute significantly in the countrys economic growth. For instance, livestock and crop accounted for 26.1 % of GVA (Gross Value Added). Similarly, milk production has shown a rise of 3.9 % in 2014 in India. Hence, the rising importance of animal products and increasing awareness regarding safe animal healthcare practices are propelling the demand for veterinary vaccines across the globe.

Advancements in formulations have resulted into the commercialization of modified products, which can be administered easily through oral route. Enhanced administration is escalating the adoption of vaccines for wild as well as domestic animals. Companies are focusing on developing newer vaccines which can address wide range of diseases. For instance, in September 2017, MSD animal health launched live poultry vaccine against Newcastle Disease (ND), Mareks disease (MD) and Infectious Bursal Disease (IBD).

Attenuated live vaccines segment accounted for the largest segment in 2018. Live attenuation is the oldest vaccination method used in veterinary field. This method is also under trial for development of additional applications. Some of these alternatives include the development of protein subunit vaccines for swine, which are given intramuscularly. These products aid in reducing mortality rate and improve the life span of disease-affected swine.

DNA vaccine market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. These vaccines have been observed to be effective and capable of producing response similar to that of the live attenuated vaccines. In addition, DNA vaccines show results in the presence of high titers of maternal antibodies. DNA vaccines are more stable as compared to recombinant vaccines and live attenuated vaccines.

Virulent organism by attenuation is used in cases such as local infection in lamb and ecthyma of sheep. Burgeoning need for development of advanced, safer and efficient products are driving the research activities and are also expected to provide novel solutions to this market over the forecast period.

Ruminants segment accounted for the largest revenue share of veterinary vaccines market in 2018. The dominance is attributed to the factors such as rising livestock population, supportive government initiatives coupled with outbreak of diseases among cattle, sheep. The outbreak of some of the major viral respiratory tract infections in cattle and other chronic infections such as Enzootic Bronchopneu and Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) are pushing the market growth.

On the other hand, companion animal segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising pet population coupled with the rising awareness regarding their health are propelling the growth of the segment globally. Adoption of vaccination for common life threatening diseases such as canine distemper, parvovirus and other canine viral diseases are propelling the growth of the segment share.

The development of subunit and modified live attenuated vaccines for the poultry reproductive diseases are propelling the growth of poultry segment. The constant R&D in order to develop novel vaccination solutions for various poultry diseases coupled with the adoption of vaccination are the factors expected to have a large impact on the segment growth.

North America dominated the global animal vaccines market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Rising incidence of canine disorders, in turn adoption of vaccination for the same coupled with the rising pet population in the U.S. are some of the key factors contributing to the expansion of market share of the region.

Europe is the second largest market for veterinary vaccines after North America. Rising production of veterinary products, improved animal husbandry practices, higher pet population are propelling the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, collaborative initiatives of the government and private entities to promote improved animal health are the factors accelerating the adoption of veterinary vaccines in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Anticipated rise in the livestock population and the government initiatives especially in developing economies are some of the prime factors expected to boost the market growth in the region. The market is driven by high R&D expenditure by many major players combined with rising attempts for commercialization of veterinary pharmaceuticals and inoculations at tolerably low prices.

Global animal vaccines market is highly competitive. Key participants include Zoetis, Virbac Inc., Indian Immunological Limited, Heska Corp., Boehringer Inghlem, Bayer Pharma Ag, Merck Animal Health and Biogenesis Bago.

The key parameters affecting competition include rapid adoption of veterinary preventive injections coupled with government aided bulk purchase of veterinary drugs. In addition, in an attempt to retain share and diversify the product portfolio, major players are frequently opting for mergers & acquisitions strategies. For instance, in March 2017, Merck Animal Health, a subsidiary of Merck Global acquired Valee S.A., a Brazilian animal health products manufacturer. This acquisition was anticipated to increase the reach of Mercks product in Brazil. In January 2017, Elanco Animal Health acquired Boehringer Ingelheims feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio in order to increase its pet vaccine market share.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global animal vaccines market on the basis of product, animal type and region:

