Antacid Market Expected to Healthy Growth Rate of More Than 3.9% By 2026 – GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Boehringer, Sanofi, Pfizer, Abbott, Dabur India, GlaxoSmithKline, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Procter & Gamble, Piramal Enterprises

The “Antacid Market ” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Antacid Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Antacid Market is valued approximately USD 6.13 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growingincrease prevalence of gastric diseases has led the healthcare and pharmaceuticals providers towards the development of more enhanced gastric solution to get relief from acidity and heartburns. Antacids are the class of drugs thatwhich reduces gastric acidity resulting in the increase pH of the stomach and duodenum. The growing prevalence of gastric diseases among geriatric population has led to the increase in demand for antacids. The advancement of e-commerce industry coupled with the consumer preference for online medication due to ease of availability of drugs and home delivery services has propelled the demand for antacids. The increasing adoption of self-medication and ease of availability of various over-the-counter antacids has increased the market share of antacids. Moreover, the population of Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, has increased significantly resulting in the growingincreased demand for antacids. The various factors leading to the gastric diseases are unhealthy diet, lack of proper sleep, and lack of physical activities. This hasve resulted in the accelerated market share of antacids.

The regional analysis of Antacid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to consumer awareness, rising investment by market players and growing disposable income have increased the market share of antacids. Moreover, availability of effective treatment methods has fostered the demand for antacids.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

H2 Antagonist

Proton pump inhibitors

Acid neutralizers

By Formulation:

Tablet

Liquid

Powder

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

