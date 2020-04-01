Anti-Counterfeit Packaging for Food & Beverages Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging for Food & Beverages Market Viewpoint

In this Anti-Counterfeit Packaging for Food & Beverages market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Applied Dna Sciences, Inc

E. I. Dupont

Sicpa Holding SA

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Trutag Technologies Inc

CCL Industries Inc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Shiner International, Inc

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Impinj, Inc

Essentra Plc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Invisible Printing

Embedded Image

Digital Watermarks

Hidden Marks

Other

Segment by Application

Packaged Dairy Products

Convenience Food Packaging

Packaged Bakery Products

Packaged Meat Products

Packaged Seafood

Confectionery

Other

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging for Food & Beverages market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging for Food & Beverages market report.

