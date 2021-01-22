Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Regional Analysis and Business Development Strategy from 2019-2025

Antifungal products along with the fungicidal activity are used for treating diseases like ringworm, fungal meningitis and athlete’s foot caused by fungal agents. In addition, increase in the prevalence of the patients suffering from nosocomial infections or hospital acquired and infectious disease are supposed to encourage the growth of anti-fungal drugs market in the coming future.

Antifungal drugs are eliminating and detecting the fungal pathogens offering minimum side effect to the body. Fungal infection in the body is caused because of unclean and unhygienic environments where fungal infections are growing very well. Agents of fungal infection are getting multiplied by dispersing the spores that are moving towards the infection on skin or on inhaling. This infection of fungus is causing mucormycosis, fungal pneumonia, candidiasis and more.

Growth in the awareness related to myriad fungal infections, rise in the demand for drugs and increase in the occurrence of fungal infections are the factors responsible for the growth of global antifungal drugs market. Although, availability of the fake drugs towards the antifungal drugs are hampering the anti-fungal drugs market. Moreover, rise in the expenditure on the R&D activities related to the funding from the private and public sector is anticipated to offer various opportunities of growth to the antifungal drugs industry.

Increase in the knowledge about the infections of fungus and rise in the occurrence of fungal infections on the basis of infections of aggravating unhealthy environment in the coming years. Various antifungal drugs are available in the market for treating the dermal infections is positively impacting the growth of anti-fungal drugs market. Antifungal therapies are including drugs, ointments, pastes and powders is augmenting the antifungal drugs market growth.

Global antifungal drugs market trends are rising occurrence of the fungal infection is boosting the growth of antifungal drug market all over the world. Growth in the awareness is the main factor anticipating to encourage the antifungal drug market growth. In addition, compromised immune system and sedentary lifestyle are affecting the antifungal drug industry growth. Large use of conventional medication related to the traditional treatment is the main factor hindering the antifungal drug market growth. Continuous developments and research in evolving antifungal drugs are propelled to show the growth in the antifungal drugs market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global antifungal drugs market is segmented into dosage forms, therapeutic indications, infection type, drug type and region. On considering the dosage forms, market is divided into drugs, ointments, powders and more. Based on therapeutic indications, market is divided into candidiasis, dermatophytosis, aspergillosis and more. On the basis of infection type, market is divided into systemic antifungal infections and superficial antifungal infections. Based on drug type, market is divided into allylamines, polyenes, azoles and echinocandins. Allylamines are further sub-divided into naftifine, terbinafine, butenafine and more whereas polyenes are divided into natamycin, hamycin, candicidin, amphotericin B and more. Azoles are divided into thiazoles, vornicanazole, imidazoles and more whereas echinocandins are divided into anidulafungin, micafungin, caspofungin and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of antifungal drugs market are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest global antifungal drugs market share. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow rapidly in the coming future.

Key players involved in the development of global antifungal drugs market are Sigma-Aldrich, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott.

Key Segments in the “Global Antifungal Drugs Market” are-

By Dosage Forms, market is segmented into:

Drugs

Ointments

Powders

Others

By Therapeutic Indications, market is segmented into:

Candidiasis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Others

By Infection Type, market is segmented into:

Systemic antifungal infections

Superficial antifungal infections

By Drug Type, market is segmented into:

Allylamines

Naftifine

Terbinafine

Butenafine

Others

Polyenes

Natamycin

Hamycin

Candicidin

Amphotericin B

Others

Azoles

Thiazoles

Vornicanazole

Imidazoles

Others

Echinocandins

Anidulafungin

Micafungin

Caspofungin

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

