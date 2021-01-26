Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Market by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2026 | BASF, LINPAC, Mondi

“

Growth forecast on “ Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Other), by Type ( Paperboard, Biopolymer, Polymer), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: BASF, LINPAC, Mondi, The Dow Chemical, PolyOne, BioCote, Covestro, DUNMORE, Microban International, Sealed Air, Sciessent, .

This report researches the worldwide Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The preference for eco-friendly packaging materials such as biodegradable plastics is increasing because they exhibit a non-toxic effect on the environment when compared to conventional plastics. Microorganisms can easily decompose biodegradable plastics.

The anti-microbial packaging materials market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. These vendors are trying to remain competitive in the market by focusing on limited product portfolio and geographic reach. T

Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-microbial Packaging Materials.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Anti-microbial Packaging Materials pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Segment by Types:

Paperboard, Biopolymer, Polymer

Segment by Applications:

Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Other

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Anti-microbial Packaging Materials markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Paperboard

1.4.3 Biopolymer

1.4.4 Polymer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production

2.1.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production by Regions

4.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production

4.2.2 United States Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production

4.3.2 Europe Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production

4.4.2 China Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production

4.5.2 Japan Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue by Type

6.3 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.1.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 LINPAC

8.2.1 LINPAC Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.2.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mondi

8.3.1 Mondi Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.3.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 The Dow Chemical

8.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.4.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 PolyOne

8.5.1 PolyOne Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.5.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 BioCote

8.6.1 BioCote Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.6.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Covestro

8.7.1 Covestro Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.7.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 DUNMORE

8.8.1 DUNMORE Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.8.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Microban International

8.9.1 Microban International Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.9.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Sealed Air

8.10.1 Sealed Air Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials

8.10.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Sciessent,

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Upstream Market

11.1.1 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Raw Material

11.1.3 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Distributors

11.5 Anti-microbial Packaging Materials Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

