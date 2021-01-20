Anti-Rheumatics Market Expected to Reach $71,934 million by 2026 – Pfizer, Johnson & Johnsons, Bristol-Myers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Celegene, MedImmune, Takeda, Biogen

The global anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic auto-immune disorder that majorly affects joints along with articular tissues and extra-articular organs. Furthermore, this medical condition is often progressive and results in pain, stiffness, and swelling of joints. Moreover, there is no permanent cure for RA, the goals of the treatment are to reduce pain, decrease inflammation, prevent bone deformity, and improve a person’s overall function. This is achieved through pain medication, steroids, and NSAIDs that are frequently used to help with the symptoms. In addition, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are used to slow down the progression of this disease. These drugs are the primary treatment for RA and have been found to improve symptoms, decrease joint damage, and improve overall functional abilities. However, early diagnosis and early treatment is the key for better management of the disease. Recent advancements with biosimilars, which may be used to treat RA and increase in approvals of the same by regulatory authorities have opened new avenues for the anti-rheumatics market.

The major factors that fuel the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market include rise in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and surge in geriatric population across the globe. In addition, increase in incidence of obesity worldwide is another major factor that drives the growth of anti-rheumatic market. However, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the growth of rheumatoid arthritis drug market. On the contrary, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the RA drugs market.

The anti-rheumatics market size is studied on the basis of drug class, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of drug class, it is divided into disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD’s), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID’s), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs, and others. By type, it is divided into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. By region, the anti-rheumatics market size is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

