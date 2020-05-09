Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The antibacterial coatings refers to coatings which are treated by antibacterial agents and applied to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, and algae. The devices can get affected by bacteria, odours, staining which reduces the lifespan of product, wherein antimicrobial coatings prevent the medical implants from odours, staining, and expand the life span of product. These coatings are nontoxic, and bio stable. The antibacterial coating prevent frequent replacement of implants as they are long lasting.

The antibacterial coatings market for medical implants are expected to grow in upcoming years due to increase in number of surgeries, rise in geriatric population, increasing number of implantation procedures, advancement in research and development activities in antibacterial coatings, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases. However factors such as growing healthcare market in the developing economies are likely to offer growth opportunities.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. aap Implantate AG

2. AST Products, Inc.

3. BioCote Ltd

4. Covalon Technologies Ltd.

5. DOT GmbH

6. Harland Medical Systems Inc.

7. Hydromer, Inc.

8. DSM N.V.

9. Sciessent LLC

10. Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

The global antibacterial coatings market for medical implants is segmented on the basis of material, and type. Based on material, the market is segmented as metallic coating, and non-metallic coating. On the basis of type, the antibacterial coatings market for medical implants is segmented into orthopedic implants, dental implants, neurovascular implants.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antibacterial coatings market for medical implants based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antibacterial coatings market for medical implants by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antibacterial coatings market for medical implants from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antibacterial coatings market for medical implants in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

