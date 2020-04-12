Antibodies Market to Incur Rapid Extension During2016 – 2026

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global market for antibodies between 2016 and 2026. The global antibodies market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global antibodies market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global antibodies market.

Global demand for antibodies is increasing with growing burden of chronic illnesses such as cancer, autoimmune disorders and others. Developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe are witnessing increasing demand for antibody-based drugs due to rising demand for better treatment options. To understand and analyse the market, the report is categorically split into four sections, viz. market analysis by drug type, end user, indication, and regions. The report analyses the global antibodies market in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The global antibodies market is segmented on the basis of Drug type End User Disease Indication Region

The report begins with the market definition and defining different product types. This is followed by the overview on evolution of antibody based drugs. The market dynamics section includes XMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro factors influencing global antibodies market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model has also been included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision making insights.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on drug type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Drug types covered in the report include: Monoclonal antibodies Polyclonal antibodies Antibody drug conjugates

Monoclonal antibodies drug type segment holds highest market share in global antibodies market owing to high potential of these drugs for use in targeted therapies. Antibody-drug conjugates drug-type segment is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to unique property of exerting combined therapeutic effect of antibody and conjugated drug.

The next section of the report analyses market based on end user and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next ten years. The end users covered in this report are: Hospitals Long-term care facilities Research institutes

The next section of the report analyses the market based on indications and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next ten years. The indications covered in the report include: CNS Disorders Cardiovascular Diseases Cancer Autoimmune disorders

Furthermore, the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next ten years. Regions covered in the report include: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa (MEA GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA Japan

In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global antibodies market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the antibodies market. To understand key growth segments, Market Insights provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis. The resulting index helps providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on antibodies market, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. Key categories of providers covered in the report are drug types. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the urinary tract infection value chain and the potential players with regard to the same. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players in the market.

Detailed profiles of the medical device companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies. Key players in the market include Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Co.

