Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry 2020 Global Market – Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Analysis to 2025

Factors, such as high cost of production cost, lack of experienced manufacturers and regulatory challenges this is expected to hinder growth of the market.

The development of ADCs is challenging and only a few Contract Manufacturing Organizations have the ability to develop ADCs. Hence, the market remains open for entry of new players who can overcome the manufacturing challenges.

Rising prevalence of cancer is one of the major drivers accelerating the antibody drug conjugates market. Moreover, technological advancement in the forecast period, such as linker technology coupled with extensive R&D activities is likely to drive the market.

Based on application, the Antibody Drug Conjugates market is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and brain tumor. Breast cancer was the largest revenue generating segment in 2017 owing to the factors, such as high prevalence of breast cancer on global scale and commercial availability of Kadcyla in most of the major regions.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, specialized cancer centers, academic research institutes, biotechnology companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and others.

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market in the antibody drug conjugate market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies working on the development of antibody drug conjugate drugs. Moreover, one of the prime reason of North America’s dominance in the antibody drug conjugates market is the fast-track approval and commercialization of ADCs in the region as compared to other geographical regions.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Seattle Genetics, Inc .Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and AbbVie Inc.

