Antibody Production Market Outlook 2020-2025 Forecast Research, Applications, Key Developments, Competitive Landscape & Geographical Insights

The clinical and commercial achievement of monoclonal antibodies has formed the requirement for huge production of antibodies in mammalian cell principles. Antibodies are the main biopharmaceuticals that precisely aim the abnormal cells. Therefore, various biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries have started to focus on the expansion of innovative antibodies for the better treatment of chronic diseases like rheumatic, cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.

Rising infectious diseases are making opportunities for the antibody manufacturing companies to produce additional antibodies for the number of antigens. The increasing number of infectious diseases across the globe, coupled with the rising request for protein therapeutics are the major factors of global antibody production market trend.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the rapidly increasing region in the global antibody production market share due to the government expenses, growing cancer incidence, and the huge demand for quality cancer treatment. Asia-Pacific also estimated to increase in the market due to growing private sector and government outlay, rising government support and infrastructural advancements.

The global antibody production market size classified on the basis of process and end users. The end-users segment of the market can be sub-divided into diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and research institutes. Among these, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries sector is estimated as fastest growing market due to the huge number of drug development procedures to meet the reduced industry timelines, drawing the industries to capitalize in the developmental and research events. The process segment of the global antibody production market is divided into downstream processing, upstream processing, and filtration. Among these, the filtration segment can be further classified as filtration systems and filtration consumables & accessories. The upstream segment can be sub-segmented into bioreactors and consumables. The consumables segment is divided into media, and buffers & reagents, the bioreactors segment is divided into large scale bioreactors and single-use bioreactors. The downstream processing segment can be classified as chromatography systems and chromatography resins. The demand for progressive and sensitive tools is projected to increase the growth of this segment.

The global antibody production market segmented as type and application. The application segment is further categorized into rheumatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, infection, and transplantation. The type sector of the antibody production market sub-segmented into monoclonal antibodies and polyclonal antibodies. The monoclonal antibody segment is again classified into chimeric, humanized, and murine.

Global antibody production market key players include:

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cellab GmbH

INTEGRA Biosciences AG

Eppendorf AG

Global antibody production market segmented into:

By Type

Murine

Monoclonal antibodies

Chimeric

Polyclonal Antibodies

Humanized

By Application

Rheumatology

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Infection

Transplantation

Hematology

By Process

Downstream Processing

Chromatography Resins

Chromatography systems

Upstream Processing

Consumables

Single-use bioreactors

Large-scale bioreactors

Consumables

Buffers & reagents

Media

Filtration

Filtration Consumables

Filtration Systems

By End User

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

Europe

Canada

S.

North America

K.

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

