Anticoagulant Therapy Industry: 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Sales, Growth Insights and 2025 Demand Forecast

The key factors attributed to market growth are the increasing incidence and prevalence of stroke, atrial fibrillation and venous thromboembolism. The growing popularity and adaptation of new oral anticoagulants (NOAC) that provide a more predictable therapeutic effect and overcome the limitations of traditional warfarin in the treatment of heart and blood disorders also support market growth. The long-term admiration and repeated sales of these medications are also responsible for their rapid growth.

The growing demand for anticoagulant therapy among the geriatric population, the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders, the use of anticoagulants as an alternative to platelet antiaggregant treatment and the increased awareness of home evaluation devices are some of the other factors They have a positive impact on the market. On the contrary, the high cost of new oral anticoagulants is expected to impede market growth during the study period.

The market is segmented by technology, including the latest technologies introduced in 2020, material, use, structure, distribution channel and region.

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa constitute the key market segments.

The main players analyzed in the global anticoagulant therapy market are:

· Abbott Laboratories

· Siemens AG

· Coagusense, Inc.

· Alere Inc.

· H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. Kg

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

· Johnson and Johnson

· Pfizer, Inc.

· Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

· Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc ..

Target audiences:

· Health service payers / insurers

· Pharmaceutical companies

· Medical device companies

· VentuRe capitalists

· Government Bodies

· Business research and consulting companies

Main points covered in the index:

1. Executive Summary

2 Demographic Description

3 Research methodology

4 premium statistics

5 Market Overview

6 Market factor analysis

7 Global market for anticoagulant therapy by product

8 Global market for clinical anticoagulant therapy

9 Global market for anticoagulant therapy by region

Market trends and competition analysis Company Profiles

