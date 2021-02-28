Antiemetics Market Scenario, Opportunity And Outlook to 2027 – Abbott, Astellas, Aphios, Aurobindo, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Glaxosmithkline, Helsinn Healthcare, Heron Therapeutics, Ipca Laboratories

Antiemetics are drugs used for treating the side effects of other medications including opoid analgesics, chemotherapy and general anesthetics. These therapeutic agents are also effective against nausea and vomiting caused due to several medical conditions such as sickness, dizziness, pregnancy, emotional stress and food poisoning.

The “Global Antiemetics Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Antiemetics market with detailed market segmentation by Drug Class, Application and Geography. The Antiemetics is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Antiemetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Abbott

2. Astellas Pharma

3. Aphios Corp.

4. Aurobindo Pharma

5. Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

6. Eisai Co., Inc.

7. Glaxosmithkline Plc

8. Helsinn Healthcare Sa

9. Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

10. Ipca Laboratories, Ltd.

The Antiemetics is segmented by Drug Class and Application. On the basis of Drug Class the market is segmented into 5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists, NK1 Receptor Antagonist, Dopamine Antagonists, Antihistamines, Cannabinoids, Benzodiazepines, Corticosteroids and Anticholinergic. On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting, Gastroenteritis, Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy (NVP) and Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting.

The reports cover key developments in the Antiemetics Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Antiemetics Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Antiemetics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Antiemetics market.

