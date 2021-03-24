Antifungal Drugs Market to Reach US$ 13,524.2 Mn by 2027

The global Antifungal Drugs market by infection type segments was led by superficial fungal infection. In 2018, the superficial fungal infection segment held a largest market share of 62.1% of the Antifungal Drugs market, by infection type. Also, the superficial fungal infection segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to change in the environmental condition across the globe which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003745/

The key players influencing the market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck And Co., Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Novartis International AG

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glenmark Pharmaceutical

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

The incidence of fungal infections due to numerous diseases has increased over the last few decades. Furthermore, bloodstream infection incidence is bimodal, with adult people and premature babies having the maximum risk. Cancer treatment using chemotherapy and radiation causes various changes in the body as they destruct cancer cells. Among the significant difference, one is that this treatment weakens the immune system that increases the chances of getting a fungal infection.

Many fungal infections are called opportunistic infections, as they generally affect people with weak immune systems. As HIV weakens the immune system, it is more prone to have some types of fungal infections, like coccidioidomycosis, histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis, and pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP).

According to data published by J. Fungi 2017, approximately 3,000,000 cases of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, around 223,100 cases of cryptococcal meningitis among HIV/AIDs patients. And nearly 700,000 cases of invasive candidiasis, about 250,000 cases of invasive aspergillosis, approximately 100,000 cases of disseminated histoplasmosis, more than 10,000,000 cases of fungal asthma, and around 1,000,000 cases of fungal keratitis occur per annum.

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Developing Regions

The developing nations are incredibly diverse, and the diseases and health care problems they face are somewhat variable. Thus, the solutions are different and must be made to fit local circumstances. Emerging nations represent an excellent opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry. The emerging markets are expected to be the crucial factor for offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the market players to expand their business and geographic reach.

The treatment for the fungal infections become more straightforward due to the help of the advancement in the technologies. Also, the healthcare expenditure has created lots of opportunities for the developing nations to provide better and more services and facilities to their people. Regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are investing more in the healthcare sectors.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), between 2015 and 2020, the pharma sales growth predictions scored higher in developing countries as compared in developed countries, with BRIC-MT (Mexico and Turkey) countries positioning first with a 9.3% growth in sales.

Several factors contribute to the fast growth of pharma emerging markets. The first factor is the patent cliff touching several registered drugs used in the market for several years. Next is the inclination towards the use of generic drugs in established and emerging countries, and the growing availability of biosimilar drugs. The next factor is the change in disease patterns in developing countries. Finally, the difference between manufacturing costs and charges for pharma growth

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Antifungal Drugs Market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Antifungal Drugs Market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Antifungal Drugs demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Antifungal Drugs demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Antifungal Drugs Market

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003745/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]