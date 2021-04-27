Antimicrobial Packaging Market | Look a Witness of Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Antimicrobial Packaging’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are LINPAC (United Kingdom), Mondi (Austria), PolyOne (United States), BioCote (United Kingdom), Agion Technologies (United States), Covestro (Germany), BASF (Germany), DOW Chemical (United States), Dunmore Corporation (United States), etc.

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Definition:

Antimicrobial Packaging prevents the microbial growth as the antimicrobial is incorporated into the packaging. This intern increases the shelf life and keeps the food safe. There are different approaches such as antimicrobial sachets, Packaging films and edible coating. They are chosen depending on the nature of produce, storage condition and required shelf life. The antimicrobial packaging can be produced by using antimicrobial agents. Increasing government regulations on food safety is affecting the market positively.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Pouches, Carton Packages, Bags, Trays, Cups & Lids, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acids, Essential Oils, Bacteriocins, Enzymes, Metal Ions & Oxidizers, Others), Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paperboard, Others)

Market Trend

Rising consumption of packaged food

Market Drivers

Growing awareness about the heath related issues

Increasing number of retail outlets in the developing countries

Opportunities

Increasing demand by industries such as food and beverage and agricultural products

Government regulations on food safety is creating an opportunity

Restraints

Usage of antimicrobial packaging increases the packaging cost

Stringent government regulations on the usage of chemical

Challenges

Lack of awareness about the antimicrobial packaging

To comprehend Global Antimicrobial Packaging market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Antimicrobial Packaging market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

