Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2029

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of the report have segmented the antimicrobial susceptibility test market into key categories in order to study the market at a microscopic level. The key segments considered while bifurcating the antimicrobial susceptibility test market include:

Product Method Test Type Application End User Region Kits, Reagents, & Consumables Broth Dilution Method Antibacterial Clinical Diagnosis Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals North America Automated Test Systems Rapid Automated Method Antiparasitic Drug Discovery and Development Research and Academic Institutes Latin America Culture Media Disk Diffusion Method Antifungal Others Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Europe Gradient Diffusion Method Others Contract Research Organizations Asia Pacific Molecular Testing Method Middle East & Africa

Besides laying focus on the aforementioned key segments, the report also studies the antimicrobial susceptibility test market at a country level, to recalibrate the underlying opportunities available for players in the antimicrobial susceptibility test market for the forecast period. Among all the estimated data, the report also includes Y-o-Y growth projections, which can help market players in comprehending the precise trajectory at which the antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been growing.

Key companies profiled in the report on antimicrobial susceptibility test market include bioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alifax Holding S.p.A., Creative Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HiMedia Laboratories, Cepheid, Biotron Healthcare, and Conda.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Research Methodology

The antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been evaluated by taking a top-down and bottom-up approach. Demand, geographical presence, distribution strategies by manufacturers, and initiatives taken by governments and NGOs are various factors considered while estimating the revenue of the antimicrobial susceptibility test market for each device, and thus, reaching global numbers. The study on the antimicrobial susceptibility test market is further validated through extensive primary research on the data extracted from exhaustive secondary research.

In order to conduct secondary research, annual company reports, company websites, data from the World Health Organization (WHO), SEC filings, press releases, investor presentations, and other similar resources were studied. To validate the information compiled through secondary research, interviews with key opinion leaders and subject matter experts were scheduled. In addition to this, authors of the report also had email and telephonic interactions with the senior management of leading and prominent companies to confirm the size, growth trends, and future outlook of the antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

