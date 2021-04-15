Antistatic Agents Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Antistatic Agents and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Antistatic Agents market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Antistatic Agents market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Antistatic Agents Market was valued at USD 410.01 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 665.05 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.25 % from 2019 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

BASF SE

Nouryon

Dowdupont

Clariant

Croda International Plc.

Arkema

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Polyone Corporation