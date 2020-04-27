Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

As per the Anxiety and Depression of America, approximately 322 million people are living with depression worldwide. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders. However, they are treatable, and a number of treatments are available to help patients. Anxiety and depression are different conditions but mostly coexist. Nearly 50% of the population diagnosed with depression is also diagnosed with anxiety. These disorders cause people to avoid situations and trigger panic attacks.

The anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders and depression globally. Currently, developed countries are grappling with mental illnesses hugely. For instance, in the U.S., around 10 million people suffer from mental illness every year. This can be attributed to the increasing anxious millennial population in the region. Apart from this, increasing awareness and the growing contribution of government organizations to ease disease burden are further boosting the growth of the market. Some of the prominent organizations working in this space are the Hope for Depression, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the American Psychiatric Association, among others. In addition, an increase in research and development activities are opening new growth avenues for the market

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.

2. Sage Therapeutics

3. GlaxoSmithKline plc

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

5. Eli Lilly and Company

6. Abbott

7. Sanofi

8. H. Lundbeck A/S

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, therapies, devices, application and end users. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), antidepressant drugs, atypical antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, beta-blockers. Based on therapies, the market is segmented as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), psychotherapy, deep brain stimulation, cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES), trans cranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Based on devices, the market is segmented as cranial electrotherapy stimulator and fisher-wallace stimulator market. Based on application, the market is segmented into phobia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, mental healthcare centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anxiety disorders and depression treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting anxiety disorders and depression treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the anxiety disorders and depression treatment market in these regions.

