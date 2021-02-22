APAC HVAC Valves Market Growth and Forecast to 2027: AVK Group A/S, Belimo Holding AG, Danfoss A/S, Flowserve Corporation, Honeywell International

HVAC Valves market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 2190.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3573.2 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Factors including growing acceptance of building energy management system (BEMS) and rigorous rules and regulations enforced by governments on energy-efficient buildings is driving the APAC HVAC Valves market. Post the recovery from the recession in the year 2014, the construction market gathered pace. Lowering interest rates on housing loans, lower interest rates for businesses, subsidies by Governments for industrial setups have further helped the proliferation of construction market. Also, in most of the commercial buildings, footfalls create a difference for generating revenues, and therefore, the lighting, heating and air conditioning systems in the commercial buildings is highly emphasized upon. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the APAC HVAC Valves market.

Some of the players present in HVAC Valves market are AVK Group A/S, Belimo Holding AG, Danfoss A/S, Flowserve Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Mueller Industries, Inc., Samson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG among others.

The APAC HVAC Valves market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the APAC HVAC Valves market further. For instance, the governments of various economies of the Asia Pacific region are taking initiatives to boost their country’s manufacturing sector. Some of these initiatives includes ‘Make in India’, and ‘Made in China 2025’ among others. Also, the governments of various developing economies in the region are providing tax-rebates, funds, subsidiaries and other such provisions to support the manufacturing industry.

China is anticipated to leads the HVAC Valves market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China is the largest manufacturer in the world, with presence of several diverse industries. Also, China is the global leader in production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as electronic product assembly. The presence of robust manufacturing base is a key factor for the growth of the market. Further, with the rapidly growing population of China, the country is planning to move around 250 Mn of its population into its rapidly developing megacities. Thus, to accommodate that huge migration, China is investing heavily in its infrastructure projects. The Chinese government is highly focused on the development of its infrastructure and has taken several measures to support the development.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment is leading the APAC HVAC Valves market. However, the industrial segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. HVAC is important in the design of medium to large industrial buildings. Conditions can be regulated with respect to temperature and humidity through natural ventilation using outside air without the use of fans or other mechanical systems. Accurate ventilation control requires air flow and other atmospheric condition sensors. The manufacturing industries require a robust and an efficient HVAC system for various purposes such as controlling the indoor air quality. Excess humidity, odors, and contaminants can often be controlled via dilution or replacement with outside air. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support APAC HVAC Valves industry by innovating advanced technological components.

The overall APAC HVAC Valves market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the APAC HVAC Valves market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the HVAC Valves market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to APAC region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the HVAC Valves industry.

