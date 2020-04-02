Application Modernization Tools Market Projected to reach US$ 9.91 Bn by the year 2027 | ACC, Aerotex Aircraft Interiors, Aircraft Cabin Modification, Franklin Products

Europe application modernization tools market is expected to grow from US$ 1.87 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.91 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 20.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Rapidly modernizing security threats in the coming years is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The ability of AI and analytics to provide quick mathematical calculations to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the growth opportunity for the application modernization tools market shortly.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012879274/sample

AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several application modernization service providers have already initiated research & development for the implementation of AI along with their modernization services. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing application modernization tools with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive remarkable growth through the value chain of application modernization tools market. The application modernization tools market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the well-established players as-well-as small players operating in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include ACC Limited, Aerotex Aircraft Interiors, Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH, Franklin Products, International Aero Services, LLC, Lantal Textiles AG, OmnAvia Interiors, Perrone Aerospace, Spectra Interior Products, Tritex Corporation

The Europe application modernization tools market by product type is segmented into the COBOL, ADA, RPG, assembler, PowerBuilder, and others. The rising demand for web services and a surge in working with XML data from a range of sources are boosting the need for RPG applications. The web services client using C++ toolkit externally define the data structures to map between the elements of fields operational by RPG applications as well as XML documents. With the growing advancements in technology, many organizations have shifted their focus on introducing multiple evolved RPG versions in their application inventory for coding, which makes these applications monolithic and challenging to maintain. For instance, Infosys enables its customers to upgrade the old version of RPG inventory with new, optimized, free, and modular integrated language environment (ILE). Similarly, IBM also introduced its ILE to compile the coding as a program and modules. Furthermore, IBM and other market players stopped supporting RPG versions older than RPG IV. COBOL holds a significant share of Europe application modernization market and is expected to grow at a high growth rate.

The overall application modernization tools market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe application modernization tools market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Europe application modernization tools market based on all the segmentation provided for the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe application modernization tools industry.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012879274/discount

Table of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3.Research Methodology

4. Europe Application Modernization Tools Market Landscape

5. Europe Application Modernization Tools Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Europe Application Modernization Tools Market –Market Analysis

7. Europe Application Modernization Tools Market – By Product Type

8. Europe Application Modernization Tools Market – By Application

9. Europe Application Modernization Tool Market – Country Analysis

10. Application Modernization Tools Market – Industry Landscape

11. Application Modernization Tools Market- Company Profiles

11.1 Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

11.2 Aspire Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd

11.3 Asysco Software BV

11.4 Atos SE

11.5 Blu Age

11.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

11.7 FreeSoft, Inc.

11.8 Micro Focus International plc.

11.9 Mphasis Limited

11.10 SoftwareMining Technologies

12. Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012879274/buy/3000

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.