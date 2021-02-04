Aquarium Lighting Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis| Koninklijke Philips, EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, Central Garden and Pet, EcoTech Marine, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., Tropical Marine Centre, Mars Hydro Store

Aquarium Lighting Market report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis.

Global aquarium lighting market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of LED aquarium lighting equipment is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing of LED industry expenditures drives the market growth

Growing demand of Aquarium globally is propelling the demand for aquarium lighting

Growth of persons keeping fish is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Less availability of raw materials is hindering the market growth

High cost as compared to other LED lights is hampering the market growth

Not used in the area of planted aquariums restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Central Garden and Pet, EcoTech Marine, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., CHUANGXING Electrical appliances Co.,Ltd., Mars Hydro Store, EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, Tropical Marine Centre, Aqua Design Amano Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc. Fluval, Giesemann Aquaristik GmbH, Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co.Ltd., Finnex Store, Aqua Medic GmbHand Zetlight among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Aquarium Lighting Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Product (Traditional Aquarium Lighting, LED Aquarium Lighting, Others)

By Application (Commercial Use, Home Use),

Highlights of the Report

The Major Players Covered In The Aquarium Lighting Market Report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Central Garden and Pet, EcoTech Marine, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., CHUANGXING Electrical appliances Co.,Ltd., Mars Hydro Store, EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, Tropical Marine Centre, Aqua Design Amano Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc. Fluval, Giesemann Aquaristik GmbH, Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co.Ltd., Finnex Store, Aqua Medic GmbHand Zetlight among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, ORPHEK AQUARIUM LED LIGHTING launched a new Orphek Atlantik V4 Compact Reef LED Lighting for Optimal Coral Growth and Color. It will help the company to increase its customer base

In August 2018, Marineland introduced Marineland Adjustable Lights that put lighting design directly in the hands of fishkeepers. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand for aquarium customization options

Global Aquarium Lighting Market Report includes Major Detailed Table of Content Points: Table of Content

1 Introduction

2Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, By Type

8 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, by Product type

9 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, By Deployment

10 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, By End User

11 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, By Geography

13 Global Aquarium Lighting Market, Company Landscape

14 Company Profile

Continued…!!!

