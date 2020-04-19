AR Packaging discloses pressed-board tray packaging

Swedish organization AR Packaging has presented a gas-tight pressed-board tray to store chilled foods.

Designed as a replacement for plastic tray, the modified atmosphere packaging is equipped for giving a shelf life of somewhere around 18 days.

The offering use the AR Packaging’s expertise in barrier materials and pressed-board tray generation.

Materials and technologies are utilized from AR Packaging member organizations CC Pack and Flextrus.

Board trays accompany a lidding material that fills in as a security seal for the stored item. An extraordinarily designed barrier is additionally given to satisfy explicit packed-product necessities.

CC Pack managing director Åke Larsson stated: “We have invested lots of effort to develop this new revolutionary packaging solution. The shape of the tray is optimised to ensure tight packs, which gives a shelf life of at least 18 days.

“We thereby meet the needs for a wide range of chilled food products such as fresh meat and chicken, processed meat, cheese and ready meals etc.”

The pressed-board tray food idea expects to address the developing interest for reasonable packaging answers for store chilled nourishment.

Made with a high proportion of renewable materials, the idea likewise supports product branding for the customer.

With 3,300 workers, AR Packaging has 19 factories crosswise over 11 nations. A&R Carton, Flextrus, CC Pack, SP Containers, and AR Packaging Digital are its member organizations.

A month ago, AR Packaging Group finished the obtaining of every single extraordinary shares in folding carton products producer Istragrafika. The estimation of the obtaining was not uncovered.