Arc Welding Equipment Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Arc welding is defined as a process of binding metal through melting them using electricity. As compared to other processes that generally use gas, the arc welding process uses power for generating sufficient heat to melt the metal and join it together while cooling. The process can use direct or alternating currents, as well as uses consumable or non-consumable electrodes coated in flux. Steel erection, pipeline welding, heavy equipment repair, and several major construction projects, are some of the typical applications of arc welding equipment.

What is the Dynamics of Arc Welding Equipment Market?

Rising demand from diverse end-use industries including construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and automotive, among others, is the key factor boosting the arc welding equipment market. The equipment is commonly used in the construction of gas rigs, massive offshore oil, buildings, bridges, as well as pipelines. Further, the increasing government spending on infrastructure expansion and renovation projects is resulting in propelling the arc welding equipment market. However, the growing use of friction-stir welding in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the arc welding equipment market to a certain extent.

What is the SCOPE of Arc Welding Equipment Market?

The “Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the arc welding equipment industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of arc welding equipment market with detailed market segmentation by automation level, process, gas usage, end-user, and geography. The global arc welding equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading arc welding equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Arc Welding Equipment Market Segmentation?

The global arc welding equipment market is segmented into automation level, process, gas usage, and end-user. The automation level segment of arc welding equipment market is classified into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Also, the process segment of arc welding equipment market is categorized into plasma arc welding, flux corded arc welding, shielded arc welding, electroslag arc welding, electrogas arc welding, gas metal arc welding, and others. The gas usage is segmented into oxygen, argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and others. Moreover, based-on end-user, the arc welding equipment market is segmented into automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Arc Welding Equipment Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global arc welding equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The arc welding equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



