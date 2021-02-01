Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Architectural Paints & Coatings market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) Architectural Paints & Coatings https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1579500/global-architectural-paints-amp-coatings-market

Leading players of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Berger Paints, Becker Industrial Coatings, Caparol, Hempel, Jotun, Terraco Group, National Paints, Asian Paints, etc.

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Other

Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Each segment of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market?

• What will be the size of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1579500/global-architectural-paints-amp-coatings-market

Table of Contents

1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural Paints & Coatings

1.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Water-Borne

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Paints & Coatings Business

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical Company

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PPG Industries Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF Coatings

7.5.1 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 BASF Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Valspar

7.6.1 Valspar Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Valspar Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Valspar Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Valspar Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nippon Paint

7.7.1 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kansai Paint

7.8.1 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Berger Paints

7.9.1 Berger Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Berger Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Berger Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Becker Industrial Coatings

7.10.1 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Becker Industrial Coatings Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Caparol

7.11.1 Caparol Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Caparol Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Caparol Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Caparol Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Hempel

7.12.1 Hempel Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Hempel Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Hempel Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Hempel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Jotun

7.13.1 Jotun Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Jotun Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Jotun Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Terraco Group

7.14.1 Terraco Group Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Terraco Group Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Terraco Group Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Terraco Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 National Paints

7.15.1 National Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 National Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 National Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 National Paints Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Asian Paints

7.16.1 Asian Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Asian Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Asian Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Asian Paints Main Business and Markets Served

8 Architectural Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Paints & Coatings

8.4 Architectural Paints & Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Architectural Paints & Coatings (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural Paints & Coatings (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Architectural Paints & Coatings (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Architectural Paints & Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Architectural Paints & Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Paints & Coatings

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.