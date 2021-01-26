Argon Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026 | Airgas, Air Liquide, Linde

“

Growth forecast on “ Argon Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Electronics, Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Imaging and Lighting, Food and Beverages, Chemicals), by Type ( Liquid Argon, Gas Argon), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Argon Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Argon market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Argon Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Argon market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Argon market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Airgas, Air Liquide, Linde, Messer, Praxair .

This report researches the worldwide Argon market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Argon breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Argon has the potential of narcotic and protective properties and has proved beneficial for medical purposes. Several studies indicate that the argon gas has the ability to display narcotic effects at hyperbaric pressures of more than 10 atmospheres and is a potential neuroprotective agent.

Argon has gained huge popularity in gas chromatography. Argon plasma is the most prevalent source of ions and is very efficient in plasma generation. Argon has wide acceptance in electrosurgery, where the argon plasma coagulation is used to induce superficial thermal effects on tissues in a non-contact manner. Tissue devitalization, hemostasis, and tissue reduction are the major application fields of argon. The argon plasma coagulation is applied in most surgical areas including urology, general and visceral surgery, gynecology, gastroenterological, bronchological endoscopy, and ear, nose, and throat.

Global Argon market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Argon.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Argon market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Argon pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Airgas, Air Liquide, Linde, Messer, Praxair

Segment by Types:

Liquid Argon, Gas Argon

Segment by Applications:

Electronics, Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Imaging and Lighting, Food and Beverages, Chemicals

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Argon markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

