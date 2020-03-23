ARMORED VEHICLE MARKET Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Armored Vehicle Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Armored Vehicle Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Armored Vehicle Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Armored Vehicle Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Armored Vehicle Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.42% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Demand for MRAP vehicles is growingly rapidly among various military organizations worldwide. The constant threat from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) deployed by the extremist groups has compelled the military forces including the United Nations and NATO peacekeeping troops to ensure minimum casualty of human lives. This factor is expected to boost demand for MRAP vehicles globally, especially in the countries across Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). The transforming military operations from conventional to asymmetric warfare has led to the deployment of armed troops in extreme environmental situations. Moreover, the growing power of various terrorist organizations has amplified the risks in military operations globally. Owing to these factors, the demand for rugged vehicles and improved vetronics are gaining importance among governments worldwide. The factor is expected to continue boosting the demand for enhanced armed vehicles over the forecast period. In order to improve modularity, the designs of the vehicles encourage on factors such as resilience, adaptability, agility and MRO expenses. The increasing demand for more powerful and well equipped vehicles from military organizations is currently fuelling the adopting of advanced technological improvements in the developing modern military vehicles. Various technological developments such as mine protection, situational awareness, electric armor, vehicle information integration and inter operable communication among others are rapidly being integrated by the armored vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Following this factor, the demand for development of enhanced unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is also on a rise globally.

Civilian population in the developed and many developing nations across the world are investing on security measures heavily. The increasing crime rates and threat of insurgency fuels the transformation of civilian vehicles market. As a result, the demand for armored commercial vehicles is growing at a tremendous pace globally, especially in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The major consumers of armored commercial vehicles include, government representatives, high profile corporate personnel, celebrities and other high net worth individuals. The market for armored commercial vehicles is expected to rise substantially over the forecast period, owing to the rising competition among the manufacturers. Apart from the military organizations, armored vehicles are gaining importance among civilians worldwide. The demand for armored commercial vehicles is surging owing to factors such as increasing concerns of personal safety during insurgent activities and constant security challenges. Major consumer segment of the armored commercial vehicles market comprise of government representatives, NGO’s, high profile corporate personnel, celebrities and high net worth individuals among others. The government personnel generally opt for B6 & B7 level of armoring while the other end users mainly opt for the B4 level of armoring. The armored commercial vehicles manufacturers include retro-fit and line-fit companies. Currently the major demand share for armored commercial vehicles is accounted by Middle East and Asia. The demand for retro-fit vehicles is on a surge in Middle East. For instance, Dubai registered the entry of numerous retro-fit market players in the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Moreover, the steep growth of the automotive sector worldwide also fuels growth of the market for armored commercial vehicles market. Trending rapid growth in demand for armored vehicles by civilians, various original equipment manufacturers in the automotive segment are expanding their armored vehicle portfolios globally. For example, in 2014, Mercedes launched the M-Guard. Following which, in 2015, Range Rover introduced the Sentinel. Furthermore, various user friendly government rules are boosting the demand for armored commercial vehicles globally. For example, in Brazil, no government restriction is imposed for procurement of armored vehicle with B4 level protection. Similar governmental policies are also applicable in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Jordan among others. Owing to these factors, the market for armored commercial vehicles is growing at a substantial pace over the forecast period. With the increasing application of network centric military operations and growing initiatives for military modernization, defense contractors and technology providers are continually adopting new technologies for development of enhanced armored vehicles. Various military vehicles such as light protected vehicles, armored amphibious vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and others are being refurbished by military organizations in order to improve command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) efficiency for the troops. The procurement of new vehicles is expected to slow down by the end of the short term (2015 – 2017) of the forecast period; however, investments on retrofit vehicles and new research initiatives are expected to grow significantly worldwide. Owing to this factors, the demand for enhanced armored vehicles is rising steadily year on year in the regions. Moreover, following the growing emphasis on development of versatile mission-capable ground vehicles by military organizations, the market for armored vehicles is expected to experience a significant boost over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Armored Vehicle Market encompasses market segments based on platform, mobility, system and country

In terms of platform, the Armored Vehicle Market is segregated into:

Combat Vehicles

o Main Battle Tanks (MBTs)

o Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs)

o Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs)

o Armored Amphibious Vehicles (AAVs)

o Mine-resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

o Light Protected Vehicles (LPVs)

o Self-propelled Howitzers

o Air Defense Vehicles

o Armored Mortar Carriers (AMCs)

Combat Support Vehicles

o Armored Supply Trucks

Armored Fuel Trucks

Armored Ammunition Replenishment Vehicles

Armored Ambulances

o Armored Command and Control Vehicles

o Repair and Recovery Vehicles

o Others (Bridge-laying Tanks and Mine Clearing Vehicles)

Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

By mobility, Armored Vehicle Market is segregated into:

Wheeled

o 4×4

o 6×6

o 8×8

o Others

Tracked

By system, Armored Vehicle Market is segregated into:

By Engines

o Diesel Engines

o Turbine Engines

By Drive Systems

o Power Transmission Drives

o Suspension and Braking Systems

o Tracks and Wheels

Ballistic Armor

o Composite Armor

o Explosive Reactive Armor

o Electric Armor

o Homogenous Armor

o Depleted Uranium Armor

o Add-on Armor

o Others (Wire Cage Armor and Slat Armor)

Turret Drives

Ammunition Handling Systems

Fire Control Systems

Armaments

Countermeasure Systems

Command & Control (C2) Systems

Power Systems

Navigation Systems

Observation & Display Systems

Hulls/Frames

By country/region, the global Armored Vehicle Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Arquus

Bae Systems PLC

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

Denel Soc Ltd.

Fnss

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Hyundai Rotem

Imi Systems

Iveco

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Kurganmashzavod Jsc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nexter Group

Ordnance Factory Board

Oshkosh Corporation

Otokar Otomotive Ve Savunma Sanayi

Paramount Group

Rheinmetall AG

St Engineering

Tatra Trucks A.S.

Textron Inc.

The Kalyani Group

Ukroboronprom

Uralvagonzavod

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Armored Vehicle related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

