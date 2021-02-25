Armored Vehicle Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2028

The global Armored Vehicle market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Armored Vehicle market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Armored Vehicle market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Armored Vehicle market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Armored Vehicle market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Armored Vehicle market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Armored Vehicle market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

major players in the global armored vehicle market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain in the competition. The key participants in the global armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall Defence, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., The Raytheon Company, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corporation, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group and STREIT Group among others.

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Technology

Active Protection System

Inter Operable Communication

Modular Ballistic Armor

Electric Armor

Situational Awareness System

Active Mine Protection

Vehicle Information Integration

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Type

Light Protected Vehicles

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Armored Personnel Carriers

Armored Amphibious Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles

Others

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Application

Military

Law Enforcement

Commercial

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia U.K. France Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



