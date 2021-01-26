Aromatic Solvents Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? | Exxon Mobil, Pampa Energía, Reliance Industries

“

Growth forecast on “ Aromatic Solvents Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Paints and Coatings), by Type ( Ethylbenzene, Xylene, Toluene, Benzene), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Aromatic Solvents Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

Los Angles United States, March 2020: The Aromatic Solvents market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Aromatic Solvents Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Aromatic Solvents market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Aromatic Solvents market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Some of the key players operating in this Report are: Exxon Mobil, Pampa Energía, Reliance Industries, Huntsma, Ashland Global Holdings, SK global chemical, Galp Energia, Ganga Rasayanie, Hanwha Group, Jiangsu Hualun, Kandla Energy & Chemicals, Korea Petrochemical Ind, Monument Chemical .

This report researches the worldwide Aromatic Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aromatic Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An aromatic solvent is a solvent that contains an aromatic hydrocarbon such as naptha, toluene or xylene. Aromatic solvents are primarily used as solvents and diluents in various industrial fields. Aromatic solvents such as toluene are commonly used in paints, varnishes, adhesives and as chemical intermediates.

The growing number of use of aromatic compounds in the pharmaceutical and oilfield industries is anticipated to accentuate the market in the coming years. The substantial use of xylene in synthesis of several active pharmaceutical ingredients and in the cleaning of pharmaceutical equipment is anticipated to boost the market. In addition, the use of aromatic solvents in various drug formulation process is expected to catalyze the market growth.

Global Aromatic Solvents market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aromatic Solvents.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future Aromatic Solvents market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like Aromatic Solvents pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

Segment by Types:

Ethylbenzene, Xylene, Toluene, Benzene

Segment by Applications:

Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Paints and Coatings

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Aromatic Solvents markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Aromatic Solvents market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Aromatic Solvents market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Aromatic Solvents market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Aromatic Solvents market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Aromatic Solvents market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Table of Contents

Global Aromatic Solvents Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aromatic Solvents Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ethylbenzene

1.4.3 Xylene

1.4.4 Toluene

1.4.5 Benzene

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Paints and Coatings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Production

2.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Aromatic Solvents Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Aromatic Solvents Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Aromatic Solvents Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aromatic Solvents Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aromatic Solvents Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aromatic Solvents Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aromatic Solvents Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Aromatic Solvents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Aromatic Solvents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Aromatic Solvents Production by Regions

4.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Aromatic Solvents Production

4.2.2 United States Aromatic Solvents Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Aromatic Solvents Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aromatic Solvents Production

4.3.2 Europe Aromatic Solvents Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Aromatic Solvents Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Aromatic Solvents Production

4.4.2 China Aromatic Solvents Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Aromatic Solvents Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Aromatic Solvents Production

4.5.2 Japan Aromatic Solvents Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Aromatic Solvents Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue by Type

6.3 Aromatic Solvents Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Exxon Mobil

8.1.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.1.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Pampa Energía

8.2.1 Pampa Energía Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.2.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Reliance Industries

8.3.1 Reliance Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.3.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Huntsma

8.4.1 Huntsma Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.4.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ashland Global Holdings

8.5.1 Ashland Global Holdings Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.5.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 SK global chemical

8.6.1 SK global chemical Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.6.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Galp Energia

8.7.1 Galp Energia Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.7.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Ganga Rasayanie

8.8.1 Ganga Rasayanie Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.8.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hanwha Group

8.9.1 Hanwha Group Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.9.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Jiangsu Hualun

8.10.1 Jiangsu Hualun Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Aromatic Solvents

8.10.4 Aromatic Solvents Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Kandla Energy & Chemicals

8.12 Korea Petrochemical Ind

8.13 Monument Chemical

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Aromatic Solvents Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Aromatic Solvents Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Aromatic Solvents Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Aromatic Solvents Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Aromatic Solvents Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Aromatic Solvents Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Aromatic Solvents Upstream Market

11.1.1 Aromatic Solvents Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Aromatic Solvents Raw Material

11.1.3 Aromatic Solvents Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Aromatic Solvents Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Aromatic Solvents Distributors

11.5 Aromatic Solvents Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”